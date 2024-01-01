YaYaGen Logo

YaYaGen is an automatic procedure that generates YARA rules based on Koodous reports, extracting analysis attributes to create a signature with limited false positives and high generality. The algorithm is detailed in the paper 'Countering Android Malware: a Scalable Semi-Supervised Approach for Family-Signature Generation'.

