A python3 application for querying sites hosting publicly pasted data and scanning for sensitive information.
YaYaGen is an automatic procedure that generates YARA rules based on Koodous reports, extracting analysis attributes to create a signature with limited false positives and high generality. The algorithm is detailed in the paper 'Countering Android Malware: a Scalable Semi-Supervised Approach for Family-Signature Generation'.
Threat hunting tool leveraging Windows events for identifying outliers and suspicious behavior.
Repository of Yara signatures for detecting targeted attacks on civil society organizations
A Python library for handling TAXII v1.x Messages and invoking TAXII Services.
