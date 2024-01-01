YaYaGen 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

YaYaGen is an automatic procedure that generates YARA rules based on Koodous reports, extracting analysis attributes to create a signature with limited false positives and high generality. The algorithm is detailed in the paper 'Countering Android Malware: a Scalable Semi-Supervised Approach for Family-Signature Generation'.