ScratchABit is an interactive incremental disassembler with data/control flow analysis capabilities dedicated to the efforts of the OpenSource reverse engineering community. It supports the IDAPython API for writing disassembly/extension modules, released under the terms of GNU General Public License v3 (GPLv3). ScratchABit is written in Python (Python3) and is a work in progress with features added on an as-needed basis.