VolatilityBot automates binary extraction and memory analysis, including detecting code injections and strings.
RABCDAsm is a collection of utilities including an ActionScript 3 assembler/disassembler, and tools to manipulate SWF files such as rabcdasm for ABC disassembly, rabcasm for ABC assembly, abcexport for extracting ABC from SWF files, abcreplace for replacing ABC in SWF files, swfdecompress for decompressing zlib-compressed SWF files, swf7zcompress for compressing SWF files using 7-Zip, swflzmacompress for compressing SWF files using LZMA, and swfbinexport/swfbinreplace for extracting/replacing binary data tags from SWF files. It offers faster ABC manipulation compared to similar Java utilities, with swfdecompress being optional for debugging and studying SWF file formats, and swf7zcompress for further reducing SWF file sizes.
VolatilityBot automates binary extraction and memory analysis, including detecting code injections and strings.
A freeware suite of tools for PE editing and process viewing, including CFF Explorer and Resource Editor.
A minimal library to generate YARA rules from JAVA with maven support.
Search gadgets on binaries to facilitate ROP exploitation.
A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance.
Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite