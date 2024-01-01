RABCDAsm 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

RABCDAsm is a collection of utilities including an ActionScript 3 assembler/disassembler, and tools to manipulate SWF files such as rabcdasm for ABC disassembly, rabcasm for ABC assembly, abcexport for extracting ABC from SWF files, abcreplace for replacing ABC in SWF files, swfdecompress for decompressing zlib-compressed SWF files, swf7zcompress for compressing SWF files using 7-Zip, swflzmacompress for compressing SWF files using LZMA, and swfbinexport/swfbinreplace for extracting/replacing binary data tags from SWF files. It offers faster ABC manipulation compared to similar Java utilities, with swfdecompress being optional for debugging and studying SWF file formats, and swf7zcompress for further reducing SWF file sizes.