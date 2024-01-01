WELA (Windows Event Log Analyzer) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

WELA (Windows Event Log Analyzer) aims to be the Swiss Army knife for Windows event logs. Currently, WELA's greatest functionality is creating an easy-to-analyze logon timeline in order to aid in fast forensics and incident response. WELA's logon timeline generator will consolidate only the useful information in multiple logon log entries (4624, 4634, 4647, 4672, 4776) into single events, perform data reduction by ignoring around 90% of the noise, and will convert any hard to read data (such as hex status codes) into human-readable format. Tested on Windows PowerShell 5.1 but may work with previous versions. It will unfortunately NOT work with PowerShell Core as there is no built-in functionality to read Windows event logs. Features: - The last SIGMA rule compliance in WELA is July 2021. If you want to use the latest SIGMA rules for evtx detection, please use Hayabusa. - Written in PowerShell so is easy to read and customize. - Fast Forensics Logon Timeline Generator. - Detect lateral movement, system usage, suspicious logons, vulnerable protocol usage, etc... - 90%+ noise reduction for logon events. - Calculate Logon Elapsed Time.