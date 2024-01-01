QIRA 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb. All QIRA code is released under MIT license. Supported OS: Ubuntu 14.04 and 16.04 out of the box, 18.04 has issues with building QEMU. Limited support for Mac OS X and Windows. Docker image available for wider compatibility. Installation instructions and extras can be found on qira.me. Various releases with updates and bug fixes.