Exterro is a data risk management platform that optimizes e-discovery, digital forensics, and cybersecurity compliance operations.
libregf is a library to access the Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format. It provides a way to read and parse registry files, with planned features including Dokan support and multi-threading support. The library is licensed under LGPLv3+ and is currently in alpha status. For more information, see the project documentation and building instructions.
A free, open-source file data recovery software that can recover lost files from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and digital camera memory.
Universal hexadecimal editor for computer forensics, data recovery, and IT security.
TestDisk is a free data recovery software that can recover lost partitions and undelete files from various file systems.
A tool for analyzing pentest screenshots using a convolutional neural network
Remote Acquisition Tool