libregf is a library to access the Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format. It provides a way to read and parse registry files, with planned features including Dokan support and multi-threading support. The library is licensed under LGPLv3+ and is currently in alpha status. For more information, see the project documentation and building instructions.

