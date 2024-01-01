yarGen 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

yarGen is a generator for YARA rules. The main principle is the creation of yara rules from strings found in malware files while removing all strings that also appear in goodware files. yarGen includes a big goodware strings and opcode database as ZIP archives that have to be extracted before the first use. In version 0.24.0, yarGen introduces an output option (--ai). This feature generates a YARA rule with an expanded set of strings and includes instructions tailored for an AI. Activating the --ai flag appends the instruction text to the yargen_rules.yar output file, which can subsequently be fed into your AI for processing. With version 0.23.0 yarGen has been ported to Python3. If you'd like to use a version using Python 2, try a previous release. (Note that the download location for the pre-built databases has changed)