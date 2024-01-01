kube-forensics Logo

kube-forensics allows a cluster administrator to create checkpoint snapshots of the state of running pods for later off-line analysis by dumping the current state of a running pod and all its containers, enabling security professionals to perform detailed forensic analysis in the event of a security breach.

