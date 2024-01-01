GVfs is a userspace virtual filesystem implementation for GIO with various backends and features.
kube-forensics allows a cluster administrator to create checkpoint snapshots of the state of running pods for later off-line analysis by dumping the current state of a running pod and all its containers, enabling security professionals to perform detailed forensic analysis in the event of a security breach.
A Mac OS X computer forensics tool for analyzing system artifacts, user files, and logs with reputation verification and log aggregation capabilities.
A Forensic Framework for Skype with various investigative options.
A modified version of GNU dd with added features like hashing and fast disk wiping.
A powerful tool for analyzing and visualizing system activity timelines.
A user-friendly and fast Forensic Analysis tool with features like tagging files and generating preview reports.