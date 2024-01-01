Vulnerability Management

158 tools and resources

RoboShadow Logo

RoboShadow

0 (0)

A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning
AWVS Logo

AWVS

0 (0)

A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-assessmentweb-application-security
SecurityVulnerability.io Logo

SecurityVulnerability.io

0 (0)

SecurityVulnerability.io simplifies the process of collecting, enriching, and presenting vulnerability information for both human and machine consumption.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-managementvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionsecurity-information
Sn1per Logo

Sn1per

0 (0)

An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
attack-surfacevulnerability-scanningasset-discoverysecurity-posture
dom-red Logo

dom-red

0 (0)

A small script to check a list of domains against open redirect vulnerability

Vulnerability Management
Free
open-redirectvulnerability-scanningdomain-checkcommand-line-toolsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
Eagle Logo

Eagle

0 (0)

A multithreaded vulnerability scanner for web-based applications

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scanningweb-application-securityvulnerability-detectionweb-security
python-builtwith Logo

python-builtwith

0 (0)

BuiltWith API client

Vulnerability Management
Free
api-metadatacloudcloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliancecloudtrailcloudwatchdevopsdevsecops
Nuclei Logo

Nuclei

0 (0)

Fast and customizable vulnerability scanner

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scanneryamlcustomizablescanner
awesome-vulnerable-apps Logo

awesome-vulnerable-apps

0 (0)

A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerable-appspenetration-testinglearningtestingsecurity-training
Git-Vuln-Finder Logo

Git-Vuln-Finder

0 (0)

A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-detectionmachine-learningnatural-language-processingopen-sourcegitsoftware-security
aemscan Logo

aemscan

0 (0)

A tool for scanning Adobe Experience Manager instances for potential security vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scannersecurity-scanningstatic-analysisdynamic-analysis
detect-secrets Logo

detect-secrets

0 (0)

A tool for detecting and preventing secrets in code

Vulnerability Management
Free
Arjun Logo

Arjun

0 (0)

HTTP parameter discovery suite

Vulnerability Management
Free
httpvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research
OWASP Joomla Vulnerability Scanner Logo

OWASP Joomla Vulnerability Scanner

0 (0)

A free and open-source tool for identifying vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scannersql-injectionxsscsrfweb-app-securityweb-application-security
ParamPamPam Logo

ParamPamPam

0 (0)

A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityfuzzingsql-injectionxssweb-app-security
Retire.js Logo

Retire.js

0 (0)

JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator

Vulnerability Management
Free
javascriptvulnerability-detection
Siemens Simatic PCS 7 Hardening Tool Version 1.0 Logo

Siemens Simatic PCS 7 Hardening Tool Version 1.0

0 (0)

A Powershell script for assessing the security configurations of Siemens - SIMATIC PCS 7 OS client, OS Server or Engineering station.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Yar Logo

Yar

0 (0)

A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-detectionsecurity-auditcompliancesecurity-scanningpenetration-testing
VHostScan Logo

VHostScan

0 (0)

A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017.

Vulnerability Management
Free
httphttps
Allstar Logo

Allstar

0 (0)

A GitHub App that monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices and detects policy violations.

Vulnerability Management
Free
githubsecurity-policiescompliancesecurity-monitoringdevsecops
kube-hunter Logo

kube-hunter

0 (0)

kube-hunter hunts for security weaknesses in Kubernetes clusters.

Vulnerability Management
Free
kuberneteskubernetes-securitycontainer-securitycloud-securityvulnerability-scanning
