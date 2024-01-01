Tags in this Category

RoboShadow 0 ( 0 ) A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features. Vulnerability Management Commercial windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning

AWVS 0 ( 0 ) A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities. Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-assessmentweb-application-security

SecurityVulnerability.io 0 ( 0 ) SecurityVulnerability.io simplifies the process of collecting, enriching, and presenting vulnerability information for both human and machine consumption. Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-managementvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionsecurity-information

Sn1per 0 ( 0 ) An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities Vulnerability Management Free attack-surfacevulnerability-scanningasset-discoverysecurity-posture

Git-Vuln-Finder 0 ( 0 ) A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-detectionmachine-learningnatural-language-processingopen-sourcegitsoftware-security

aemscan 0 ( 0 ) A tool for scanning Adobe Experience Manager instances for potential security vulnerabilities Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-scannersecurity-scanningstatic-analysisdynamic-analysis

detect-secrets 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting and preventing secrets in code Vulnerability Management Free

ParamPamPam 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityfuzzingsql-injectionxssweb-app-security

Retire.js 0 ( 0 ) JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator Vulnerability Management Free javascriptvulnerability-detection

Siemens Simatic PCS 7 Hardening Tool Version 1.0 0 ( 0 ) A Powershell script for assessing the security configurations of Siemens - SIMATIC PCS 7 OS client, OS Server or Engineering station. Vulnerability Management Free

Yar 0 ( 0 ) A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories. Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-detectionsecurity-auditcompliancesecurity-scanningpenetration-testing

VHostScan 0 ( 0 ) A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017. Vulnerability Management Free httphttps