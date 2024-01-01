158 tools and resources
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities.
SecurityVulnerability.io simplifies the process of collecting, enriching, and presenting vulnerability information for both human and machine consumption.
An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities
A small script to check a list of domains against open redirect vulnerability
A multithreaded vulnerability scanner for web-based applications
BuiltWith API client
Fast and customizable vulnerability scanner
A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning
A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages
A tool for scanning Adobe Experience Manager instances for potential security vulnerabilities
A tool for detecting and preventing secrets in code
HTTP parameter discovery suite
A free and open-source tool for identifying vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites.
A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications
JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator
A Powershell script for assessing the security configurations of Siemens - SIMATIC PCS 7 OS client, OS Server or Engineering station.
A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories.
A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017.
A GitHub App that monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices and detects policy violations.
kube-hunter hunts for security weaknesses in Kubernetes clusters.