Stego is a steganographic Swiss army knife that features cross-platform encoding and decoding of images/text/binary files into photos, fast and nearly undetectable encoding, smart stdin/stdout detection, lossless decoding of data, simple stateless CLI, zero system-dependencies, and supports text and file encoding/decoding as well as stdin detection.