Inspektor Gadget is a collection of tools (or gadgets) to debug and inspect Kubernetes resources and applications. It manages the packaging, deployment and execution of eBPF programs in a Kubernetes cluster, including many based on BCC tools, as well as some developed specifically for use in Inspektor Gadget. It automatically maps low-level kernel primitives to high-level Kubernetes resources, making it easier and quicker to find the relevant information. The Gadgets Inspektor Gadget tools are known as gadgets. You can deploy one, two or many gadgets. Explore the following documentation to find out which tools can help you in your investigations. advise: network-policy seccomp-profile audit: seccomp profile: block-io cpu tcprtt snapshot: process socket top: block-io ebpf file tcp trace: bind capabilities dns exec fsslower mount oomkill open signal sni tcp tcpconnect tcpdrop tcpretrans traceloop Installation Install Inspektor Gadget (client-side): Use krew plugin manager to install: $ kubectl krew install gadget Install Inspektor Gadget on Kubernetes: $ kubectl gadget deploy Read the detailed install instructions to find more information. How to use kubectl gadget --help will provide