ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool)

A centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open source big data technologies.
I ripped off the idea for EventShot from the tool regshot (takes snapshots of the registry), and applied that same thought to the event logs. The EventShot script simply takes a snapshot of the event log(s) you select, then takes a second snapshot after you're done with your analysis, diffs the two files and parses the output. EventScan can either scan the live system event logs against the EventLogIndicators directory of yara sigs or you can place event log files in the SCAN dir and search it with your yara sigs. Both the tools and the yara sigs together create a way for the analyst to fully scope and detect malware via the windows event logs. I recommend using the windows executable code versions of EventScan and EventShot, which are found in both the EventScan dir and the EventShot dir. Both need to be run as admin. EventShot - root directory contains a file called whitelist.txt. Already has a few processes that I added from performing my own malware analysis. You can add noisy processes to this file using python regex (i.e. Windows\system32\svchost.exe or you could just specify svchost.exe). It then searches the data= line.
A Command Line Map-Reduce tool for analyzing cowrie log files over time and creating visualizations and statistics.
Standalone SIGMA-based detection tool for EVTX, Auditd, Sysmon for Linux, XML or JSONL/NDJSON Logs.
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.
IBM QRadar is a SIEM solution for real-time threat detection.
A toolset for collecting and processing netflow/ipfix and sflow data from netflow/sflow compatible devices.