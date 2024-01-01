Digital Forensics Artifacts Repository 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A free, community-sourced, machine-readable knowledge base of digital forensic artifacts that can be used as an information source and within other tools. The artifacts are in YAML format, and Python code is used for validation. For more information, visit the project documentation at: https://artifacts.readthedocs.io/en/latest. Contributions are welcome via the developers guide or by contacting forensicartifacts@googlegroups.com. Join the Artifacts channel of Open Source DFIR Slack for discussions.