Digital Forensics Artifacts Repository

A library to access the Expert Witness Compression Format (EWF) for digital forensics and incident response.
A free, community-sourced, machine-readable knowledge base of digital forensic artifacts that can be used as an information source and within other tools. The artifacts are in YAML format, and Python code is used for validation. For more information, visit the project documentation at: https://artifacts.readthedocs.io/en/latest. Contributions are welcome via the developers guide or by contacting forensicartifacts@googlegroups.com. Join the Artifacts channel of Open Source DFIR Slack for discussions.
A library to access the Expert Witness Compression Format (EWF) for digital forensics and incident response.
A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1.
AMExtractor is an Android Memory Extractor tool.
A tool with advanced filtering capabilities for analyzing events based on time, path, weekday, and date.
A suite of console tools for working with timestamps in Windows with 100-nanosecond precision.
A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities.