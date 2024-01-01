ssm-acquire 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM. Features include acquiring memory from a Linux instance to an S3 bucket using SSM, interrogating an instance for top-10 IOCs using OSQuery, analyzing a memory sample on a machine using Docker, and creating a rekall profile using an instance as a build target running the Amazon SSM Agent. This is a pre-release and is free software under the MPL 2.0 License. For more information, refer to the documentation at https://ssm-acquire.readthedocs.io.