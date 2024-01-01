A high-performance digital forensics exploitation tool for extracting structured information from various inputs without parsing file system structures.
A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM. Features include acquiring memory from a Linux instance to an S3 bucket using SSM, interrogating an instance for top-10 IOCs using OSQuery, analyzing a memory sample on a machine using Docker, and creating a rekall profile using an instance as a build target running the Amazon SSM Agent. This is a pre-release and is free software under the MPL 2.0 License. For more information, refer to the documentation at https://ssm-acquire.readthedocs.io.
A community-sourced repository of digital forensic artifacts in YAML format.
Easy-to-use live forensics toolbox for Linux endpoints with various capabilities such as process inspection, memory analysis, and YARA scanning.
A tool for triaging crash files with various output formats and debugging engine options.
Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) for scoping compromises across cloud instances.
Exiv2 is a C++ library and command-line utility for image metadata manipulation.