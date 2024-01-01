Assembler/disassembler for the dex format used by Dalvik, Android's Java VM implementation.
dynStruct is a tool using dynamoRio to monitor memory accesses of an ELF binary via a data gatherer, and use this data to recover structures of the original code. dynStruct can also be used to quickly find where and by which function a member of a structure is write or read. Papers: dynStruct was the subject of a master thesis and a publication. Requirements: Data gatherer, CMake >= 2.8, DynamoRIO (avoid the last release, recommended version at DynamoRIO cronbuild or build 7.91.18109). Structure recovery and web interface: Python3, Capstone, Bottle. Setup: - Data Gatherer: Set the environment variable DYNAMORIO_HOME to the absolute path of your DynamoRIO installation. Execute build.sh. To compile dynStruct for a 32bits target on a 64bits os, execute build.sh 32. - Structure recovery and web interface: Install dependencies for dynStruct.py using 'pip3 install -r requirements.txt'. Data gatherer Usage: drrun -opt_cleancall 3 -c <dynStruct_path> <dynStruct_args> -- <prog>
A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications.
A better version of my xssfinder tool that scans for different types of XSS on a list of URLs.
Generates a YARA rule to match basic blocks of the current function in IDA Pro
Scans running processes for potentially malicious implants and dumps them.
A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results