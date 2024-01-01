dynStruct 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

dynStruct is a tool using dynamoRio to monitor memory accesses of an ELF binary via a data gatherer, and use this data to recover structures of the original code. dynStruct can also be used to quickly find where and by which function a member of a structure is write or read. Papers: dynStruct was the subject of a master thesis and a publication. Requirements: Data gatherer, CMake >= 2.8, DynamoRIO (avoid the last release, recommended version at DynamoRIO cronbuild or build 7.91.18109). Structure recovery and web interface: Python3, Capstone, Bottle. Setup: - Data Gatherer: Set the environment variable DYNAMORIO_HOME to the absolute path of your DynamoRIO installation. Execute build.sh. To compile dynStruct for a 32bits target on a 64bits os, execute build.sh 32. - Structure recovery and web interface: Install dependencies for dynStruct.py using 'pip3 install -r requirements.txt'. Data gatherer Usage: drrun -opt_cleancall 3 -c <dynStruct_path> <dynStruct_args> -- <prog>