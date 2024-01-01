A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types.
YaraHunter scans container images, running Docker containers, and filesystems to find indicators of malware. It uses a YARA ruleset to identify resources that match known malware signatures, and may indicate that the container or filesystem has been compromised. YaraHunter can be used in the following ways: - At build-and-test: scan build artifacts in the CI/CD pipeline, reporting on possible indicators of malware - At rest: scan local container images, for example, before they are deployed, to verify they do not contain malware - At runtime: scan running docker containers, for example, if you observe unusual network traffic or CPU activity - Against filesystems: at any time, YaraHunter can scan local filesystems for indicators of compromise Key capabilities: - Scan running and at-rest containers - Scan filesystems - Scan during CI/CD build operations Run anywhere: highly-portable, docker container form factor Designed for automation: easy-to-deploy, easy-to-parse JSON output YaraHunter is a work-in-progress (check the Roadmap and issues list), and will be integrated into the ThreatMapper threat discovery platform. We welcome any contributions to help improve this tool.
A command-line program for finding secrets and sensitive information in textual data and Git history.
A tool that reveals invisible links within JavaScript files
Yabin creates Yara signatures from malware to find similar samples.
A web-based manager for Yara rules, allowing for storage, editing, and management of Yara rules.
An open-source binary debugger for Windows with a comprehensive plugin system for malware analysis and reverse engineering.