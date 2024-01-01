INCIDENTS 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

INCIDENTS is a web-based tool for incident response, similar to TheHive, designed for investigating various security incidents such as malware infections, phishing campaigns, insider abuse, application vulnerabilities, and denial-of-service attempts. It is suitable for SOC, MSSP, incident response firms, or internal detection/response teams. The tool can be easily installed locally using Docker and Docker Compose, with initial user account provisioning and login credentials provided upon installation. Note that email sending isn't configured in the local setup, so 'Forgot my password' feature won't work. Avoid using this setup in a production environment.