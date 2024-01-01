Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI.
YARA is a tool aimed at helping malware researchers to identify and classify malware samples by creating descriptions of malware families based on textual or binary patterns through rules consisting of strings and boolean expressions. It allows for the creation of complex rules using wild-cards, case-insensitive strings, regular expressions, and special operators.
A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner
Largest open collection of Android malware samples, with 298 samples and contributions welcome.
A Python library for automating time-based blind SQL injection attacks
A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities.
Blazingly fast Yara queries for malware analysts with an analyst-friendly web GUI.