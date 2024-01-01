A foundational guide for using deception against computer network adversaries using honeypots to detect adversaries before they accomplish their goals.
replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session which has been captured in a .pcap file (e.g. in Wireshark). It parses the HTTP streams, caches them, and starts a HTTP proxy. It then replies to HTTP requests with the matching response from the .pcap, ignoring all other requests. Usage: replayproxy.py [-h] [-H HOST] [-p PORT] [-v[v]] FILENAME Arguments: -h|--help Show usage information -H HOST IP to start the proxy on (DEFAULT: 127.0.0.1) -p PORT Port to listen on (DEFAULT: 3128) -v[v] Verbose output (DEFAULT: log only ERRORs, -v = INFO, -vv = DEBUG) FILENAME Path to the .pcap file to parse (required) Normal usage: - Obtain a .pcap file containing the captured HTTP session (e.g. using tcpdump or Wireshark) - Run replayproxy to start the HTTP proxy (see details above) - Configure your browser to use the proxy settings (IP & port) on which replayproxy is running - Browse to the site that was captured To get you started, test.pcap in this repository contains a capture of a visit to http://www.honeynet.org Dependencies:
Open source framework for network traffic analysis with advanced features.
Hale is a botnet command & control monitor/spy with a modular design and various monitoring capabilities, including IRC and HTTP, to aid in botnet hunting and research.
Firewall, Blackhole, and Privatizing Proxy for macOS with comprehensive security features.
High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.
6Guard is an IPv6 attack detector sponsored by Google Summer of Code 2012 and supported by The Honeynet Project organization.