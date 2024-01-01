replayproxy 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session which has been captured in a .pcap file (e.g. in Wireshark). It parses the HTTP streams, caches them, and starts a HTTP proxy. It then replies to HTTP requests with the matching response from the .pcap, ignoring all other requests. Usage: replayproxy.py [-h] [-H HOST] [-p PORT] [-v[v]] FILENAME Arguments: -h|--help Show usage information -H HOST IP to start the proxy on (DEFAULT: 127.0.0.1) -p PORT Port to listen on (DEFAULT: 3128) -v[v] Verbose output (DEFAULT: log only ERRORs, -v = INFO, -vv = DEBUG) FILENAME Path to the .pcap file to parse (required) Normal usage: - Obtain a .pcap file containing the captured HTTP session (e.g. using tcpdump or Wireshark) - Run replayproxy to start the HTTP proxy (see details above) - Configure your browser to use the proxy settings (IP & port) on which replayproxy is running - Browse to the site that was captured To get you started, test.pcap in this repository contains a capture of a visit to http://www.honeynet.org Dependencies: