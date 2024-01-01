Red October is a software-based two-man rule style encryption and decryption server.
StegoVeritas is a versatile steganography tool that supports various image types and default actions, with options for specific tasks like extracting LSB, color mapping, and more. It can be installed via pip, Docker, or BlackArch, and offers detailed usage instructions for different functionalities.
A tool for creating cryptographically strong volumes that destroy themselves upon tampering or via issued command.
StegCloak is a JavaScript steganography module for hiding secrets inside text using invisible characters.
Tenzir is a data pipeline solution for optimizing cloud and data costs, running detections and analytics.
A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.
Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment.