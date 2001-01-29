Terms and Conditions for CyberSecTools

Terms of Service Last updated: April 27, 2023 Welcome to CyberSecTools (the "Website"), owned and operated by Mandos.io. By accessing or using our Website, you agree to be bound by these Terms of Service (the "Terms") and our Privacy Policy, which can be found at https://mandos.io/privacy-policy. If you do not agree with any part of these Terms, please refrain from using our Website. 1. Description of Service CyberSecTools is a platform that provides the largest collection of cybersecurity tools and resources. The tools listed on CyberSecTools are owned by their respective authors and owners. 2. User Responsibilities By using our Website, you agree to use the tools and resources for lawful purposes only. You are solely responsible for any actions taken using the tools and resources provided on our Website. 3. Intellectual Property All content on CyberSecTools, including text, graphics, logos, and software, is the property of Mandos.io or its content suppliers and is protected by international copyright laws. 4. User Data We collect personal information such as name, email, and payment information when you register for an account or make a purchase on our Website. We also collect non-personal data through the use of web cookies. Please refer to our Privacy Policy for more information on how we collect, use, and protect your data. 5. Limitation of Liability In no event shall Mandos.io be liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, or consequential damages arising out of or in connection with the use of CyberSecTools or the tools and resources provided on our Website. 6. Governing Law These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Netherlands. 7. Updates to the Terms We reserve the right to update or modify these Terms at any time. Users will be notified of any changes via email. Your continued use of CyberSecTools after any such changes constitutes your acceptance of the new Terms. 8. Contact Information If you have any questions or concerns about these Terms, please contact us at contact@mandos.io. By using CyberSecTools, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by these Terms of Service.