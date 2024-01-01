YaraScanner Logo

YaraScanner is a microservice for scanning files with Yara. It provides functions such as listing all uploaded binaries, uploading, downloading, and removing specified files, scanning specified files, and listing loaded rulesets. It requires ubuntu/debian and libyara-dev.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisyarafile-scanningfile-management

