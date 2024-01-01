Java decompiler for modern Java features up to Java 14.
YaraScanner is a microservice for scanning files with Yara. It provides functions such as listing all uploaded binaries, uploading, downloading, and removing specified files, scanning specified files, and listing loaded rulesets. It requires ubuntu/debian and libyara-dev.
Powerful debugging tool with extensive features and extensions for memory dump analysis and crash dump analysis.
Assembler/disassembler for the dex format used by Dalvik, Android's Java VM implementation.
A tool for signature analysis of RTF files to detect potentially unique parts and malicious documents.
UDcide provides an alternative approach to dealing with Android malware by targeting specific behaviors for removal.
A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file.