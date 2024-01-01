Docker Explorer

Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device.
This project helps a forensics analyst explore offline Docker filesystems. When analyzing a system where a Docker container has been compromised, it can be useful to have the same view of the filesystem as the container's. Docker uses layered backend filesystems like AuFS or OverlayFS, with each layer stored on the host's filesystem as multiple folders. Some JSON files are used by Docker to know what is what. Installation methods include PPA, PyPI, and cloning the repository. Usage involves finding the interesting container ID, mounting the container's filesystem in /mnt/container, and using tools like log2timeline.py or ls.
Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device.
Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms.
mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support.
Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities.
Remote Acquisition Tool
A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1.