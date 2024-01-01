Docker Explorer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This project helps a forensics analyst explore offline Docker filesystems. When analyzing a system where a Docker container has been compromised, it can be useful to have the same view of the filesystem as the container's. Docker uses layered backend filesystems like AuFS or OverlayFS, with each layer stored on the host's filesystem as multiple folders. Some JSON files are used by Docker to know what is what. Installation methods include PPA, PyPI, and cloning the repository. Usage involves finding the interesting container ID, mounting the container's filesystem in /mnt/container, and using tools like log2timeline.py or ls.