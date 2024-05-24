Top Alternatives to Seqrite Malware Analysis PlatformSecurity Operations
Malware analysis platform for detecting and analyzing threats via sandbox
613 Alternatives to Seqrite Malware Analysis Platform
A comprehensive incident response tool for Windows computers, providing advanced memory forensics and access to locked systems.
Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis.
ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.
Binwalk is a firmware analysis tool that enables reverse engineering and extraction of embedded file systems and archives from firmware images.
ZAT is a Python package that processes and analyzes Zeek network security data using machine learning libraries like Pandas, scikit-learn, Kafka, and Spark.
A versatile steganography tool with various installation options and detailed usage instructions.
Incident Response Documentation tool for tracking findings and tasks.
A de-obfuscator for M/o/Vfuscator, a notorious obfuscator, designed to reverse the effects of M/o/Vfuscator's obfuscation.
Detects steganography-hidden data in PNG and BMP image files
StegSolve is a steganography analysis tool with image analysis features.
Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident.
A powerful reverse engineering framework
Red Hand Analyzer is an online tool that provides automated behavioral analysis of PCAP files to detect malicious network activities and security vulnerabilities without decrypting traffic content.
A utility package that monitors hard drive health through SMART technology to detect and prevent disk failures before data loss occurs.
A reverse engineering tool that extracts and organizes Samsung ODIN3 protocol messages from USB packet captures into human-readable files.
OCyara performs OCR on images and PDF files to extract text content and scan it against Yara rules for malware detection.
A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities.
A collection of structured incident response playbook battle cards providing prescriptive guidance and countermeasures for cybersecurity incident response operations.
A forensic toolkit for analyzing Android and iOS devices to detect potential spyware infections and security compromises using indicators of compromise.
A read-only FUSE driver that enables Linux systems to mount and access Apple File System (APFS) volumes, including encrypted and fusion drives.
A Windows context menu integration tool that scans files and folders for malware patterns, crypto signatures, and malicious documents using Yara rules and PEID signatures.
Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.
A network forensics toolkit that transforms network traffic data into graph-based representations for interactive analysis and visualization through a web interface.
A forensic analysis tool that extracts and parses logs, notifications, and system information from iOS/iPadOS devices and backups.
AI-powered investigative analytics platform for eDiscovery, data privacy & fraud
AI-powered cyber incident response platform for training, orchestration & mgmt
An open-source incident response case management tool that provides visualization, threat intelligence lookups, and security framework mapping in a unified workspace.
Digital forensics service for incident analysis and APT response
Standalone DFIR data collector for Windows systems with adaptive collection
Malware scanning tool for DFIR using 40+ engines from ReversingLabs
Forensic imaging tool for disk acquisition, iOS collection, and encryption
Digital forensics suite for processing, analyzing & reporting computer/mobile data
AI-powered data management system for forensics, e-discovery, and privacy
24/7 breach response and digital forensics service for incident handling
Ransomware preparedness & response service with playbooks and negotiation
Website malware removal service with WAF, monitoring, and cleanup support
Fast disassembler producing reassemblable assembly code using Datalog
Incident management platform for tracking and responding to security incidents
Digital forensics & investigation platform for analyzing evidence & cases
Data processing & analysis platform for eDiscovery, investigations & forensics
eDiscovery workflow automation platform for legal hold to review processes
Data analysis platform for transforming data into actionable intelligence
Data collection tool for eDiscovery, investigations, and forensics
NIST-aligned DFIR platform for incident containment, investigation, and recovery
Incident response & management service for detecting, containing & recovering
Remote access and IT support tool for workstation management and diagnostics
AI-assisted case management software for investigations and incident response
Digital forensics & incident response services for cyber incident investigation
Incident response platform for alert management, collaboration, and remediation
Digital forensics services provided by ERM Protect
Proactive service scanning systems for signs of past/ongoing breaches & malware
Malware analysis platform for SOC teams with binary analysis and threat detection
Investigation platform for digital forensics and incident analysis
Investigation and case management system for cybersecurity incidents
Incident management tool for automating response workflows in Grafana Cloud
Incident management platform for cloud environments
Out-of-band incident response platform for cyber incident lifecycle management
Incident response platform for cyber crisis management and collaboration
Incident response platform for preparation, practice, response, and reporting
DFIR service with unlimited incident response and threat suppression
DFIR services with PCI SSC certified lab for cybercrime investigation
DFIR services for cyber incident investigation and remediation
Centralized IR platform for threat visibility, detection, and rapid deployment
Automates initial incident assessment and forensics gathering via host sweeps.
Automates memory and MFT dumps at scale for forensic analysis on Windows hosts
Browser session recording & forensics for incident investigation & analysis
Network forensics platform with packet capture and analytics capabilities
AI-powered data breach response platform for identifying PI/PHI and notifications
Malware analysis platform by Seculetter
DFIR service for breach investigation, containment, and remediation
Unified platform for incident detection, investigation, containment & remediation
Real-time endpoint threat investigation and incident response platform
Platform for cyber crisis readiness, response management, and recovery
Cyber crisis management platform for incident response and preparedness
AI-powered compromise assessment with APT detection and digital forensics
Rapid breach verification service to confirm suspected cyber incidents
DFIR platform for endpoint triage & investigation with EDR telemetry import
Digital forensic investigation services for evidence collection and analysis
Cybercrime and fraud investigation services with digital forensics
Blockchain analytics platform for crypto compliance and investigations
SaaS platform for managing cybersecurity incident and data breach response
24/7 cyber incident response service with forensics, legal, and recovery support
Incident response and forensics service for cyber attack investigation
DFIR service for breach investigation, evidence preservation, and recovery.
HexPrism is a fast, privacy-first hex editor built for CTFs and digital forensics.
Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR.
Managed DFIR service with proprietary tools for forensics & IR.
Cloud backend for SNOW platform: telemetry storage, ML anomaly detection & IR.
Real-time intrusion detection and forensic analysis service powered by SNOW.
Cloud & on-premise video security cameras and VMS with AI analytics.
Managed service to detect active/recent threat actors in org networks.
Agentless ransomware detection and containment via behavioral analysis.
Hardware write-blockers & forensic tools for secure digital evidence handling.
File integrity monitoring suite for breach detection, remediation & compliance.
AI-augmented platform for SOC investigations, threat hunting & IR.
Incident investigation tool for info risks, user activity, and file exposure.
IR and digital forensics services for breach response and incident readiness.
Automated network packet recording and breach investigation tool for IR teams.
Managed eDiscovery service for ESI collection and review after cyber breaches.
Distributed GPU-accelerated password recovery for 300+ file/encryption formats.
Mobile forensic bundle for physical, logical & OTA acquisition of iOS/Android/cloud.
Recovers/removes passwords and restrictions from encrypted PDF files.
Password recovery tool for MS Office, WordPerfect, Lotus & other office docs.
Decrypts EFS-protected files on NTFS volumes across Windows versions.
Password recovery tool for encrypted ZIP, 7Zip, and RAR archives.
Always-on network packet capture for forensics, IR, and compliance.
FIM tool monitoring critical files for unauthorized changes across OS platforms.
Purpose-built status page platform for targeted incident communications.
Centralized IT & security incident mgmt platform with automation & AI.
Out-of-band IR planning platform with tabletop drills for MSPs & enterprises.
Process-driven IR platform for IR firms managing breached client incidents.
End-to-end incident management platform for IR teams, MSPs, and enterprises.
IR planning platform for MSPs/MSSPs with templates, tabletops & multi-tenancy.
Automatic binary reverse-engineering tool for library ID across architectures.
Deep learning-based malware analysis & threat contextualization platform.
File malware analysis portal for end users using deep learning detection.
Expert digital forensics investigation service for criminal, civil & corporate cases.
Accredited forensic cell site geolocation analysis for criminal investigations.
Professional e-discovery service for ESI identification, collection & review.
Professional digital forensics service for legal & criminal investigations.
Cloud-based bare-metal malware analysis lab for SOC, CERT & CIRT teams.
Plugin that decompiles malware PE files into readable C code using hybrid analysis.
Agentic AI tool for automated malware reverse engineering & phishing analysis.
Network packet capture & forensics tool for security incident investigations.
High-speed network packet capture & forensics appliance for NetOps & SecOps.
Email forensic tool for analyzing email headers, body, and attachments.
Windows-based email forensics tool for evidence recovery and analysis.
Email forensics tool that detects objectionable images via skin tone analysis.
EnCase plugin to export forensic email records to PST without Outlook.
Email forensics tool for analyzing MIME header fields across 20+ formats.
Decrypts S/MIME & OpenPGP emails from PST/OST/EDB for forensic analysis.
Email-focused digital forensics tool for evidence acquisition, analysis & reporting.
Automated malware analysis via hypervisor-level sandbox & static analysis.
Multi-OS malware analysis platform with sandbox, static analysis & URL scanning.
Manual malware analysis lab with CSI module for in-depth threat inspection.
Professional digital forensics service covering breaches, fraud, and OSINT.
Inter-company CERT service offering DFIR & CTI for orgs of all sizes.
Inter-enterprise CERT service offering 24/7 DFIR & CTI for orgs of all sizes.
Expert witness & digital forensics service for legal proceedings.
Professional digital forensics service for evidence collection, analysis & legal support.
AI-powered data lake for structured/unstructured data discovery & analysis.
Managed DFIR service for investigating and responding to cyber incidents.
FIM and config change monitoring tool with baseline deviation detection.
Professional digital forensics services covering computers, mobile, and media.
OSINT-driven link analysis tool for mapping entity relationships visually.
OSINT tool for digital identity investigation across 600+ public sources.
Digital forensics service for data recovery, analysis, and incident investigation.
AI-powered file analysis platform delivering malware verdicts in natural language.
Turns a single IOC or hash into a full malware campaign investigation view.
Expands a single malware hash into full family visibility via structural analysis.
OSINT tool for investigating cybercrime activity on Telegram.
Suite of data forensics, migration, backup, and cybersecurity tools/services.
AI-powered malware analysis & threat research platform with chat interface.
Cybersecurity & digital forensics software for malware detection and DFIR.
Digital fraud prevention & detection platform for finance and e-commerce.
A command-line tool for creating hex dumps, converting between binary and human-readable representations, and patching binary files.
A library and set of tools for accessing and analyzing storage media devices and partitions for forensic analysis and investigation.
VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats.
libevt is a library to access and parse Windows Event Log (EVT) files.
Stegextract is a Bash script that extracts hidden files and strings from images, supporting PNG, JPG, and GIF formats.
A digital artifact extraction framework for extracting data from volatile memory (RAM) samples, providing visibility into the runtime state of a system.
A community-driven public malware repository providing access to malware samples, tools, and resources for the cybersecurity community.
A library to access and parse Windows XML Event Log (EVTX) format, useful for digital forensics and incident response.
A PowerShell-based incident response and live forensic data acquisition tool for Windows hosts.
A library for read-only access to QEMU Copy-On-Write (QCOW) image files, supporting multiple versions and compression formats for digital forensics analysis.
In-depth threat intelligence reports and services providing insights into real-world intrusions, malware analysis, and threat briefs.
A static analysis framework for extracting key characteristics from various file formats
A free endpoint security tool for host investigative capabilities to find signs of malicious activity through memory and file analysis.
Unfurl is a URL analysis tool that extracts and visualizes data from URLs, breaking them down into components and presenting the information visually.
A library for accessing and parsing Microsoft Internet Explorer cache files (index.dat) to extract URLs, timestamps, and cached content for digital forensic analysis.
A library to access and manipulate RAW image files.
Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools.
A practical guide to enhancing digital investigations with cutting-edge memory forensics techniques, covering fundamental concepts, tools, and techniques for memory forensics.
CAPA is a static analysis tool that detects and reports capabilities in executable files across multiple formats, mapping findings to MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques.
A library for accessing and parsing Extensible Storage Engine (ESE) Database Files used by Microsoft applications like Windows Search, Exchange, and Active Directory for forensic analysis purposes.
Free software for extracting Microsoft cabinet files, supporting all features and formats of Microsoft cabinet files and Windows CE installation files.
A library for accessing and parsing Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format files, designed for digital forensics and registry analysis applications.
A digital forensics tool that provides read-only access to file-system objects from various storage media types and file formats.
A binary analysis and management framework for organizing and analyzing malware and exploit samples, and creating plugins.
Automated DFIR platform for rapid incident investigation and endpoint triage
A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1.
A free, fast, and flexible multi-platform IOC and YARA scanner for Windows, Linux, and macOS.
A tool that extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.
A digital archive of the internet, allowing users to capture and browse archived web pages.
TestDisk is a free data recovery software that can recover lost partitions and undelete files from various file systems.
A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems.
An open source format for storing digital evidence and data, with a C/C++ library for creating, reading, and manipulating AFF4 images.
Search engine for Windows executable files and hashes, providing insights into file prevalence, behavior, and security information.
A library for accessing and parsing OLE 2 Compound File (OLECF) format files, including Microsoft Office documents and thumbs.db files.
A tool that collects and displays user activity and system events on a Windows system.
A static analysis tool for PE files that identifies potential malicious indicators through compiler detection, packing analysis, signature matching, and suspicious string identification.
Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool for incident response teams to manage incident reports, correlate data, and facilitate communication.
A library for working with Windows NT data types, providing access and manipulation functions.
Autopsy is a GUI-based digital forensics platform for analyzing hard drives and smart phones, with a plug-in architecture for custom modules.
A software that collects forensic artifacts on systems for forensic investigations.
A Bluetooth 5 and 4.x sniffer using TI CC1352/CC26x2 hardware with advanced features and Python-based host-side software.
A free, open-source file data recovery software that can recover lost files from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and digital camera memory.
A command-line tool that extracts detailed technical information, metadata, and checksums from JPEG image files with support for multiple output formats.
A cross-platform registry hive editor for forensic analysis with advanced features like hex viewer and reporting engine.
A library to access and parse Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format.
A Windows Registry hive extraction library that provides C API access for reading and writing registry binary files with XML export capabilities.
A comprehensive guide to memory forensics, covering tools, techniques, and procedures for analyzing volatile memory.
A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence.
A library and tools to access and manipulate VMware Virtual Disk (VMDK) files.
A library to access the Expert Witness Compression Format (EWF) for digital forensics and incident response.
A library and tools for accessing and analyzing Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM) volume system format.
Comprehensive digital forensics and incident response platform for law enforcement, corporate, and academic institutions.
No More Ransom is a collaborative project to combat ransomware attacks by providing decryption tools and prevention advice.
Check if an IP address was used as a Tor relay on a given date.
A file search and query tool for ops and security experts.
Advanced threat prevention and detection platform leveraging Deep CDR, Multiscanning, and Sandbox technologies to protect against data breaches and ransom attacks.
A library and tools to access and analyze APFS file systems
Incident response and case management solution for efficient incident response and management.
A command-line utility for extracting human-readable text from binary files.
XMLStarlet offers a suite of command line utilities for manipulating and querying XML documents.
MetaDefender Cloud offers advanced threat prevention using technologies like Multiscanning, Deep CDR, and Sandbox.
dc3dd is a patch to the GNU dd program, tailored for forensic acquisition with features like hashing and file verification.
Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination.
edb is a powerful debugger for Linux binaries, enhancing reverse engineering efforts with a user-friendly interface and extensible plugins.
Magnet ACQUIRE offers robust data extraction capabilities for digital forensics investigations, supporting a wide range of devices.