Detect stegano-hidden data in PNG & BMP. zsteg is a tool that can detect LSB steganography in PNG & BMP, zlib-compressed data, OpenStego, and Camouflage 1.2.1 LSB with The Eratosthenes set. It provides various options for iteration, extraction, channels, bits, and analysis parameters.