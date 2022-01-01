NEW

InfinityAI 0 ( 0 ) Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learningthreat-intelligenceautomationsecurity-operationsincident-response

Darktrace 0 ( 0 ) Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time. Security Operations Commercial cybersecurityaimachine-learningincident-responsethreat-detectionnetwork-security

Scout Insight 0 ( 0 ) Provides advanced external threat intelligence to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate potential security threats. Threat Management Commercial threat-intelligencesecurity-threatsincident-response

MasterParser 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responselinuxlog-analysissecurity-incident-response

ANY.RUN 0 ( 0 ) Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident. Malware Analysis Free incident-responsemalware-analysissandboxinteractivemitre-attack

Admyral 0 ( 0 ) An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue. Security Operations Free incident-responsecase-managementworkflow-automationalert-handling

RegRippy 0 ( 0 ) RegRippy is a modern Python 3 alternative to RegRipper for extracting data from Windows registry hives. Digital Forensics Free windowsforensicsregistryincident-responsepython

mac_apt 0 ( 0 ) mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support. Digital Forensics Free dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsemacospythonforensic-investigation

HoneySMB 0 ( 0 ) A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks Honeypots Free honeypotsmbincident-responsethreat-huntingpenetration-testingsecurity-tools

WindowsSCOPE 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive incident response tool for Windows computers, providing advanced memory forensics and access to locked systems. Digital Forensics Free incident-responsememory-forensicswindowsmemory-acquisition

Golismero 0 ( 0 ) A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources Threat Management Free osintincident-responsethreat-huntingcybersecuritydata-analysis

Windows-Hunting 0 ( 0 ) A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts. Threat Management Free windowsthreat-huntingincident-responseforensics

Intezer 0 ( 0 ) Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis. Malware Analysis Free malware-detectionthreat-huntingincident-responseendpoint-securityemail-security

Tango 0 ( 0 ) Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease. Honeypots Free honeypotsplunkcowriesecurity-testingincident-response

Ripple 0 ( 0 ) A panic button app for triggering a ripple effect across apps responding to panic events Security Operations Free appsecincident-response

iMISP 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms. Network Security Free honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingmalware-analysisincident-response-toolattack-detection

MozDef 0 ( 0 ) Automate security incident handling and facilitate real-time activities of incident handlers. Security Operations Free incident-responsesecurity-operations

ThreatHunting 0 ( 0 ) A Splunk app mapped to MITRE ATT&CK to guide threat hunts. Threat Management Free splunksysmonmitre-attackincident-responsethreat-hunting

IRM-2022 0 ( 0 ) A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices. Security Operations Free incident-responseincident-handlingincident-managementsecurity-incident-response

IntelMQ 0 ( 0 ) IntelMQ is a solution for IT security teams for collecting and processing security feeds using a message queuing protocol, with a focus on incident handling automation and threat intelligence processing. Threat Management Free incident-responsethreat-intelligencelog-collection

HoneyDB 0 ( 0 ) HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks. Threat Management Free honeypotthreat-intelligencethreat-detectionincident-responsesecurity-posturethreat-huntingsecurity-tools

Dissect 0 ( 0 ) Dissect is a digital forensics & incident response framework that simplifies the analysis of forensic artefacts from various disk and file formats. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responseforensic-analysis

CORTEX XSOAR 0 ( 0 ) Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity. Security Operations Commercial incident-responsesoarsecurity-automationintegrationincident-managementsecurity-orchestration

SwishDbgExt 0 ( 0 ) SwishDbgExt is a Microsoft WinDbg debugging extension that enhances debugging capabilities for kernel developers, troubleshooters, and security experts. Malware Analysis Free debuggingincident-responsememory-forensics

IRTriage 0 ( 0 ) Automated collection tool for incident response triage in Windows systems. Digital Forensics Free incident-responseforensic-analysiswindowsmemory-dumping

VERIS Framework 0 ( 0 ) A standardized framework for describing and classifying cybersecurity incidents Security Operations Free incident-responseincident-management

FortiEDR 0 ( 0 ) FortiEDR is an automated endpoint security solution that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR and provide real-time breach detection and response. Endpoint Security Commercial endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionincident-responsesecurity-operations

BinaryAlert 0 ( 0 ) A serverless, real-time, and retroactive malware detection tool that scans files with YARA rules and alerts incident response teams. Malware Analysis Free awss3yarafile-analysisincident-response

libvmdk 0 ( 0 ) A library and tools to access and manipulate VMware Virtual Disk (VMDK) files. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsevirtual-machinefile-analysis

IPsum 0 ( 0 ) Daily feed of bad IPs with blacklist hit scores for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about malicious IP addresses. Threat Management Free malwarethreat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-operations

Highlighter 0 ( 0 ) Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities. Digital Forensics Free appsecincident-responsesecurity-orchestrationthreat-intelligencethreat-hunting

Catalyst SOAR 0 ( 0 ) Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source. Security Operations Free soarincident-responseautomationalert-handlingsecurity-orchestration

CyberCPR 0 ( 0 ) Incident response and case management solution for efficient incident response and management. Security Operations Free incident-responsecase-managementsecurity-incident-responseincident-trackingplaybooks

INCIDENTS 0 ( 0 ) Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker. Security Operations Free incident-responsesocincident-analysissecurity-incident-response

RTIR 0 ( 0 ) Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool for incident response teams to manage incident reports, correlate data, and facilitate communication. Security Operations Free incident-responseincident-managementincident-trackingincident-handling

NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework (NoPo) 0 ( 0 ) An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents. Honeypots Free honeypotattack-detectionincident-responsesecurity-frameworkpython

SOARCA 0 ( 0 ) An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks. Security Operations Free soarsecurity-orchestrationautomationincident-response

DataPlane.org 0 ( 0 ) Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations. Threat Management Free cybersecuritydata-analysisincident-responsenetwork-securitythreat-intelligence

SkypeFreak 0 ( 0 ) A Forensic Framework for Skype with various investigative options. Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysisdigital-forensicsosintincident-response

PSRecon 0 ( 0 ) A PowerShell-based incident response and live forensic data acquisition tool for Windows hosts. Digital Forensics Free incident-responsedata-acquisitionendpoint-securitypowershell

CyberOwl 0 ( 0 ) A daily updated summary of security advisories from various sources Threat Management Free vulnerability-managementthreat-intelligencesecurity-advisoriesincident-responsecybersecurity

Meerkat 0 ( 0 ) A collection of PowerShell modules for artifact gathering and reconnaissance of Windows-based endpoints. Digital Forensics Free incident-responsereconnaissancewindowspowershellendpoint-security

DCEPT 0 ( 0 ) A honeytoken-based tripwire for Microsoft's Active Directory to detect privilege escalation attempts Network Security Free honeytokenendpoint-securitymemory-analysisprivilege-escalationincident-response

timeliner 0 ( 0 ) A tool with advanced filtering capabilities for analyzing events based on time, path, weekday, and date. Digital Forensics Free cybersecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-response-tool

kube-forensics 0 ( 0 ) Create checkpoint snapshots of the state of running pods for later off-line analysis. Digital Forensics Free kubernetesforensicsincident-response

DFIRTrack 0 ( 0 ) DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts. Security Operations Free dfirincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-trackingincident-response-toolforensic-analysis

Breach Report Collection 0 ( 0 ) A collection of companies that disclose adversary TTPs after being breached, useful for analysis of intrusions. Threat Management Free breachincident-response

Hoarder 0 ( 0 ) Hoarder is a tool to collect and parse windows artifacts. Digital Forensics Free forensicsincident-responsefile-analysisdigital-forensics

KFSensor 0 ( 0 ) KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services. Honeypots Free honeypotwindowssecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-detection

Kojoney 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot for the SSH Service Honeypots Free honeypotsshsecurity-testingincident-responselog-analysis

CimSweep 0 ( 0 ) CimSweep is a suite of CIM/WMI-based tools for incident response and hunting operations on Windows systems without the need to deploy an agent. Security Operations Free powershellincident-responsehuntingwindows

ADBHoney 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP Network Security Free honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-research

Dispatch 0 ( 0 ) Dispatch helps manage security incidents by integrating with existing tools and automating incident response tasks. Security Operations Free incident-responseincident-managementorchestrationsecurity-incident-responseincident-response-tool

Forensia 0 ( 0 ) Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities. Digital Forensics Free anti-forensicsred-teampost-exploitationincident-responseforensicssysmon

Bitscout 0 ( 0 ) Customizable live OS constructor tool for remote forensics and incident response. Digital Forensics Free incident-responsedigital-forensicsbash

Cortex XDR 0 ( 0 ) Cortex XDR is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that blocks advanced attacks with behavioral threat protection, AI, and cloud-based analysis, and provides complete endpoint security and lightning-fast investigation and response. Endpoint Security Commercial endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionincident-responseincident-management

Megatron 0 ( 0 ) A System for Abuse- and Incident Handling with log file analysis capabilities. Security Operations Free incident-responselog-analysisincident-handlinglog-parsing

Bifrozt 0 ( 0 ) High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features. Honeypots Free honeypotlinuxsshsecurity-testingincident-response

Bifrozt-ansible 0 ( 0 ) Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-response

Zenduty 0 ( 0 ) Zenduty's platform provides real-time operational health monitoring and incident response orchestration to improve incident response times and build a solid on-call culture. Digital Forensics Free incident-responsereal-time-monitoringincident-management

OfficePurge 0 ( 0 ) A tool to remove malicious artifacts from Microsoft Office documents, preventing malware infections and data breaches. Offensive Security Free incident-responsedigital-forensics

Shotgunyara 0 ( 0 ) A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-detectionincident-responsesecurity-researchthreat-analysisrule-engine

eCrimeLabs 0 ( 0 ) eCrimeLabs provides a SOAR platform for threat detection and response, integrated with MISP. Threat Management Free incident-responsethreat-intelligencemispsoarsecurity-incident-responsethreat-sharing

rastrea2r 0 ( 0 ) A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsethreat-huntingforensic-artifactsforensic-analysis

Workflow Templates Repository 0 ( 0 ) Repository of templates for Ayehu's workflows with the ability to design, execute, and automate IT and business processes. Security Operations Free automationincident-response

Rastrea2r 0 ( 0 ) A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints. Security Operations Free incident-responseiocendpoint-securityyararestful-api

APT-Hunter 0 ( 0 ) A threat hunting tool for Windows event logs to detect APT movements and decrease the time to uncover suspicious activity. Threat Management Free threat-huntingwindows-event-logsevent-log-analysisthreat-detectionincident-response

Hybrid-Analysis 0 ( 0 ) Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisfile-analysisincident-responseforensicsthreat-intelligencesecurity-research

YARA-Endpoint 0 ( 0 ) YARA-Endpoint is a client-server architecture tool that can be used for endpoint protection and incident response. Endpoint Security Free endpoint-protectionincident-responseantivirusendpoint-security