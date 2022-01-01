incident-response

CrowdStrike Falcon InsightXDR

CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-detection-and-responseedrthreat-huntingincident-responseai
Logrythm Axon Logo

Logrythm Axon

A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.

SIEM and Log Management
Commercial
siemcloud-nativesecurity-analyticsincident-responselog-managementcompliance
SentinelOne Purple AI Logo

SentinelOne Purple AI

SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningsecurity-platformai-powered-securitythreat-huntingincident-response
InfinityAI Logo

InfinityAI

Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningthreat-intelligenceautomationsecurity-operationsincident-response
Darktrace Logo

Darktrace

Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time.

Security Operations
Commercial
cybersecurityaimachine-learningincident-responsethreat-detectionnetwork-security
Metasploit Logo

Metasploit

A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.

Offensive Security
Free
metasploitpenetration-testingvulnerability-managementincident-responsesiemedr
Scout Insight Logo

Scout Insight

Provides advanced external threat intelligence to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate potential security threats.

Threat Management
Commercial
threat-intelligencesecurity-threatsincident-response
MasterParser Logo

MasterParser

A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responselinuxlog-analysissecurity-incident-response
ANY.RUN Logo

ANY.RUN

Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident.

Malware Analysis
Free
incident-responsemalware-analysissandboxinteractivemitre-attack
Microsoft Security Blog Logo

Microsoft Security Blog

A cybersecurity blog from Microsoft, featuring articles and guides on various security topics, including AI, threat intelligence, cloud security, and incident response.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityblogmicrosoftsecurity-solutionsthreat-intelligenceincident-responsecloud-security
ThreatDown EDR Logo

ThreatDown EDR

Powerfully simple endpoint security solution that takes down threats without interrupting business.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityantivirusvulnerability-assessmentincident-responseendpoint-detectionpatch-management
AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge Logo

AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge

A project that uses Athena and EventBridge to investigate API activity and notify of actions for incident response and misconfiguration detection.

Security Operations
Free
cloudtrailincident-responsemisconfigurationsecurity-incident-response
Bait and Switch Honeypot Logo

Bait and Switch Honeypot

An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotred-teamblue-teamincident-response
Prowler Logo

Prowler

An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsazuregcpkubernetessecurity-auditcomplianceincident-responsehardeningforensics
Admyral Logo

Admyral

An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecase-managementworkflow-automationalert-handling
RegRippy Logo

RegRippy

RegRippy is a modern Python 3 alternative to RegRipper for extracting data from Windows registry hives.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsforensicsregistryincident-responsepython
mac_apt Logo

mac_apt

mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support.

Digital Forensics
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsemacospythonforensic-investigation
Belkasoft Logo

Belkasoft

Belkasoft offers cybersecurity solutions, training, and tools for businesses, law enforcement, and academia.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responseforensic-analysisforensic-tool
plast Logo

plast

Modular Threat Hunting Tool & Framework

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingyarapythonlinuxmacos
HoneySMB Logo

HoneySMB

A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsmbincident-responsethreat-huntingpenetration-testingsecurity-tools
Honeytrap by Honeytrap Logo

Honeytrap by Honeytrap

An extensible and open-source system for running, monitoring, and managing honeypots with advanced features.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsecurity-testingred-teampenetration-testingincident-response
WindowsSCOPE Logo

WindowsSCOPE

A comprehensive incident response tool for Windows computers, providing advanced memory forensics and access to locked systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsememory-forensicswindowsmemory-acquisition
Golismero Logo

Golismero

A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources

Threat Management
Free
osintincident-responsethreat-huntingcybersecuritydata-analysis
GRR Rapid Response Logo

GRR Rapid Response

Incident response framework focused on remote live forensics

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseforensicspython
HIHAT - High Interaction Honeypot Analysis Toolkit Logo

HIHAT - High Interaction Honeypot Analysis Toolkit

A toolkit that transforms PHP applications into web-based high-interaction Honeypots for monitoring and analyzing attacks.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotphpweb-securityincident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-automation
Cloud Sniper Logo

Cloud Sniper

A detection-as-code platform for streamlining cloud security operations and responding to security incidents.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityincident-responsecloud-incident-responsecloud-nativesecurity-analytics
Intrusion Detection Honeypots Logo

Intrusion Detection Honeypots

A foundational guide for using deception against computer network adversaries using honeypots to detect adversaries before they accomplish their goals.

Network Security
Free
honeypotpacket-analysisnetwork-securityincident-response
Windows-Hunting Logo

Windows-Hunting

A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts.

Threat Management
Free
windowsthreat-huntingincident-responseforensics

Threat Intelligence Sharing Platforms

Facilitating exchange of information and knowledge to collectively protect against cyberattacks.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-sharingcybersecurityincident-responsevulnerability-management
Digital Forensics and Incident Response - Third Edition Logo

Digital Forensics and Incident Response - Third Edition

A comprehensive guide to digital forensics and incident response, covering incident response frameworks, digital forensic techniques, and threat intelligence.

Training and Resources
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsethreat-intelligencecybersecurityinformation-security
Intezer Logo

Intezer

Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionthreat-huntingincident-responseendpoint-securityemail-security
AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework Logo

AChoir Windows Live Artifacts Acquisition Scripting Framework

A framework/scripting tool to standardize and simplify the process of scripting favorite Live Acquisition utilities for Incident Responders.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responseforensic-artifactsdigital-forensics
Tango Logo

Tango

Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsplunkcowriesecurity-testingincident-response
Ripple Logo

Ripple

A panic button app for triggering a ripple effect across apps responding to panic events

Security Operations
Free
appsecincident-response
Incident Response Techniques for Ransomware Attacks Logo

Incident Response Techniques for Ransomware Attacks

A comprehensive guide to understanding and responding to modern ransomware attacks, covering incident response, cyber threat intelligence, and forensic analysis.

Training and Resources
Free
ransomwareincident-responsecyber-threat-intelligencedigital-forensics
iMISP Logo

iMISP

A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms.

Network Security
Free
honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingmalware-analysisincident-response-toolattack-detection
Google Cloud Incident Response Cheat Sheet Logo

Google Cloud Incident Response Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive incident response and threat hunting tool for Google Cloud Platform, providing logs and forensic data for effective incident response and threat hunting.

Training and Resources
Free
cloud-securityincident-responsethreat-huntinglog-analysiscloud-forensicsgcp
MozDef Logo

MozDef

Automate security incident handling and facilitate real-time activities of incident handlers.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsesecurity-operations
ThreatHunting Logo

ThreatHunting

A Splunk app mapped to MITRE ATT&CK to guide threat hunts.

Threat Management
Free
splunksysmonmitre-attackincident-responsethreat-hunting
Netlas Logo

Netlas

Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform

Vulnerability Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-huntingvulnerability-managementincident-responsecyber-security
IRM-2022 Logo

IRM-2022

A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseincident-handlingincident-managementsecurity-incident-response
IntelMQ Logo

IntelMQ

IntelMQ is a solution for IT security teams for collecting and processing security feeds using a message queuing protocol, with a focus on incident handling automation and threat intelligence processing.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencelog-collection
Python IOC Editor v0.9.8 Logo

Python IOC Editor v0.9.8

OpenIOC editor for building and manipulating threat intelligence data with support for various systems.

Threat Management
Free
blue-teamincident-responseiocthreat-intelligencethreat-hunting
HoneyDB Logo

HoneyDB

HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.

Threat Management
Free
honeypotthreat-intelligencethreat-detectionincident-responsesecurity-posturethreat-huntingsecurity-tools

Public Security Log Sharing Site by Dr. Anton Chuvakin

A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-analysisincident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-information-and-event-management
Awesome Malware Persistence Logo

Awesome Malware Persistence

Collection of malware persistence information and techniques

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionincident-response
I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System) Logo

I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System)

A documentation template library for implementing industrial information security management systems.

Training and Resources
Free
complianceinformation-securityrisk-managementincident-response
Dissect Logo

Dissect

Dissect is a digital forensics & incident response framework that simplifies the analysis of forensic artefacts from various disk and file formats.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responseforensic-analysis
InQuest YARA Rules Logo

InQuest YARA Rules

A collection of YARA rules for research and hunting purposes.

Threat Management
Free
yarapowershellmalware-analysisthreat-huntingincident-response
Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2) Logo

Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2)

A report on detecting lateral movement through tracking event logs, updated to include analysis of various tools and commands used by attackers.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responselateral-movementlog-analysisfile-analysissecurity-analysis
YARA Matches Correspondance Array (YMCA) Logo

YARA Matches Correspondance Array (YMCA)

Tool for visualizing correspondences between YARA ruleset and samples

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-analysisyararule-enginebinary-analysis
CORTEX XSOAR Logo

CORTEX XSOAR

Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.

Security Operations
Commercial
incident-responsesoarsecurity-automationintegrationincident-managementsecurity-orchestration
RedHunt Linux Distribution (VM) v2 Logo

RedHunt Linux Distribution (VM) v2

A Linux distribution designed for threat emulation and threat hunting, integrating attacker and defender tools for identifying threats in your environment.

Threat Management
Free
red-teamthreat-huntingosintthreat-intelligenceincident-responsesecurity-testing
Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) Logo

Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS)

A web collaborative platform for incident responders to share technical details during investigations, shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecollaborationincident-managementdocker
SSHWATCH v2.0 Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) for Secure Shell (SSH) Logo

SSHWATCH v2.0 Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) for Secure Shell (SSH)

An intrusion prevention system for SSH that blocks IP addresses after a set number of consecutive failed login attempts.

Network Security
Free
sshiptablesnmapincident-response
ThreatHunting Project Logo

ThreatHunting Project

An informational repo about hunting for adversaries in your IT environment.

Threat Management
Free
blue-teamthreat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-operationscybersecurityinfosec
CrowdStrike Community Tools Logo

CrowdStrike Community Tools

Free tools for the CrowdStrike customer community to support their use of the Falcon platform.

Miscellaneous
Free
free-toolssecurity-toolsincident-responsethreat-detection
AWS Security Automation Logo

AWS Security Automation

Collection of scripts and resources for DevSecOps, Security Automation and Automated Incident Response Remediation.

Security Operations
Free
devsecopssecurity-automationincident-responseawscloudtrailiamforensics
SwishDbgExt Logo

SwishDbgExt

SwishDbgExt is a Microsoft WinDbg debugging extension that enhances debugging capabilities for kernel developers, troubleshooters, and security experts.

Malware Analysis
Free
debuggingincident-responsememory-forensics
IRTriage Logo

IRTriage

Automated collection tool for incident response triage in Windows systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responseforensic-analysiswindowsmemory-dumping
OODA-driven SOC Strategy Logo

OODA-driven SOC Strategy

Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.

Guides and eBooks
Free
siemsoaredrincident-responseendpoint-securitycyber-security
Kuiper Digital Investigation Platform Logo

Kuiper Digital Investigation Platform

A digital investigation platform for parsing, searching, and visualizing evidences with advanced analytics capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsdigital-investigationincident-response

VERIS Framework

A standardized framework for describing and classifying cybersecurity incidents

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseincident-management
ics_mem_collect Logo

ics_mem_collect

Developing APIs to access memory on industrial control system devices.

Digital Forensics
Free
industrial-control-systemsmemory-analysisdigital-forensicsincident-response
DumpsterFire Toolset Logo

DumpsterFire Toolset

A modular, menu-driven tool for building repeatable, time-delayed, distributed security events.

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamred-teamincident-responsesecurity-incident-response
FortiEDR Logo

FortiEDR

FortiEDR is an automated endpoint security solution that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR and provide real-time breach detection and response.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionincident-responsesecurity-operations
BinaryAlert Logo

BinaryAlert

A serverless, real-time, and retroactive malware detection tool that scans files with YARA rules and alerts incident response teams.

Malware Analysis
Free
awss3yarafile-analysisincident-response
Splunk Attack Data Repository Logo

Splunk Attack Data Repository

Curated datasets for developing and testing detections in SIEM installations.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsesplunksiemmac-osoperating-system
libvmdk Logo

libvmdk

A library and tools to access and manipulate VMware Virtual Disk (VMDK) files.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsevirtual-machinefile-analysis
Computer Security Incident Handling Guide Logo

Computer Security Incident Handling Guide

A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.

Guides and eBooks
Free
incident-responsecybersecuritycompliancenistsecurity-standards
Cloud Academy Logo

Cloud Academy

Comprehensive endpoint protection platform providing unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers.

Training and Resources
Free
endpoint-protectioncloud-securityendpoint-securitythreat-huntingincident-responsecontainer-security
MFT Parsers Review Logo

MFT Parsers Review

Review of various MFT parsers used in digital forensics for analyzing NTFS file systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicsincident-responsemftntfsfile-systemincident-response-tool
n6 (Network Security Incident eXchange) Logo

n6 (Network Security Incident eXchange)

A system for collecting, managing, and distributing security information on a large scale, developed by CERT Polska.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-information-sharingrest-apiweb-interfacecybersecurity
Timeline Explorer v0.4.0.0 Logo

Timeline Explorer v0.4.0.0

A powerful tool for analyzing and visualizing system activity timelines.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsesecurity-incident-responsethreat-detection
IPsum Logo

IPsum

Daily feed of bad IPs with blacklist hit scores for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about malicious IP addresses.

Threat Management
Free
malwarethreat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-operations
Highlighter Logo

Highlighter

Highlighter is a FireEye Market app that integrates with FireEye products to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
appsecincident-responsesecurity-orchestrationthreat-intelligencethreat-hunting
Alerting and Detection Strategies Framework Logo

Alerting and Detection Strategies Framework

A framework for improving detection strategies and alert efficacy.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsesecurity-operations
Elastic Security YARA Rules Logo

Elastic Security YARA Rules

Signature-based YARA rules for detecting and preventing threats within Linux, Windows, and macOS systems.

Threat Management
Free
yarathreat-huntingincident-responsemalware-analysissignature-based-detection
Catalyst SOAR Logo

Catalyst SOAR

Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source.

Security Operations
Free
soarincident-responseautomationalert-handlingsecurity-orchestration

Threat Hunting with Sysmon: Word Document with Macro

A tool for investigating incidents involving users clicking on emails with links or attachments and opening macro-enabled word documents using Sysmon.

Threat Management
Free
sysmonincident-response
Belkasoft Evidence Center Logo

Belkasoft Evidence Center

Comprehensive digital forensics and incident response platform for law enforcement, corporate, and academic institutions.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsedigital-evidenceincident-analysisdigital-investigation
CyberCPR Logo

CyberCPR

Incident response and case management solution for efficient incident response and management.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecase-managementsecurity-incident-responseincident-trackingplaybooks
Telekom Security Malware Analysis Repository Logo

Telekom Security Malware Analysis Repository

Repository of scripts, signatures, and IOCs related to various malware analysis topics.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarethreat-huntingiocyarathreat-intelligenceincident-response
Untitled Goose Tool Logo

Untitled Goose Tool

A robust and flexible hunt and incident response tool for investigating AzureAD, Azure, and M365 environments.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseazuremicrosoft-365cloud-security
INCIDENTS Logo

INCIDENTS

Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsesocincident-analysissecurity-incident-response
SOAR Logo

SOAR

A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-orchestrationautomationworkflow-automationthreat-intelligenceanalytics
RTIR Logo

RTIR

Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool for incident response teams to manage incident reports, correlate data, and facilitate communication.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseincident-managementincident-trackingincident-handling
NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework (NoPo) Logo

NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework (NoPo)

An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotattack-detectionincident-responsesecurity-frameworkpython
Enterprise Detection & Response: A Simple Hunting Maturity Model Logo

Enterprise Detection & Response: A Simple Hunting Maturity Model

A simple maturity model for enterprise detection and response

Security Operations
Free
huntingcybersecuritysecurity-operationsincident-response
SOARCA Logo

SOARCA

An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks.

Security Operations
Free
soarsecurity-orchestrationautomationincident-response
DataPlane.org Logo

DataPlane.org

Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations.

Threat Management
Free
cybersecuritydata-analysisincident-responsenetwork-securitythreat-intelligence
SkypeFreak Logo

SkypeFreak

A Forensic Framework for Skype with various investigative options.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensic-analysisdigital-forensicsosintincident-response
PSRecon Logo

PSRecon

A PowerShell-based incident response and live forensic data acquisition tool for Windows hosts.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsedata-acquisitionendpoint-securitypowershell
CyberOwl Logo

CyberOwl

A daily updated summary of security advisories from various sources

Threat Management
Free
vulnerability-managementthreat-intelligencesecurity-advisoriesincident-responsecybersecurity
Yara4Pentesters Logo

Yara4Pentesters

A set of YARA rules for identifying files containing sensitive information

Offensive Security
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisforensic-analysisincident-responsepentestingyara
Art of Memory Forensics Logo

Art of Memory Forensics

A comprehensive guide to memory forensics, covering tools, techniques, and procedures for analyzing volatile memory.

Training and Resources
Free
memory-forensicsmemory-analysisdigital-forensicsincident-response

CI Army List

A comprehensive list of IP addresses for cybersecurity purposes, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security research.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceincident-responsesecurity-researchcybersecurity
ThreatWar Honeypot Agent Logo

ThreatWar Honeypot Agent

A honeypot agent for running honeypots with service and data at threatwar.com.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotthreat-detectionmalware-detectionincident-responsesecurity-monitoring
Cybereason Defense Platform Logo

Cybereason Defense Platform

Unified defense platform providing endpoint protection, extended detection and response, threat hunting, and digital forensics and incident response.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectionthreat-huntingdigital-forensicsincident-responsecyber-securitythreat-intelligencesecurity-operations
The Pyramid of Pain Logo

The Pyramid of Pain

A cybersecurity concept categorizing indicators of compromise based on their level of difficulty for threat actors to change.

Threat Management
Free
indicator-of-compromisecybersecurityattack-detectionincident-response
YARA Rules Collection Logo

YARA Rules Collection

Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research.

Threat Management
Free
malwareyarasignaturethreat-intelligenceincident-responseforensicsthreat-hunting
Meerkat Logo

Meerkat

A collection of PowerShell modules for artifact gathering and reconnaissance of Windows-based endpoints.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsereconnaissancewindowspowershellendpoint-security
DCEPT Logo

DCEPT

A honeytoken-based tripwire for Microsoft's Active Directory to detect privilege escalation attempts

Network Security
Free
honeytokenendpoint-securitymemory-analysisprivilege-escalationincident-response
timeliner Logo

timeliner

A tool with advanced filtering capabilities for analyzing events based on time, path, weekday, and date.

Digital Forensics
Free
cybersecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-response-tool
kube-forensics Logo

kube-forensics

Create checkpoint snapshots of the state of running pods for later off-line analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
kubernetesforensicsincident-response
DFIRTrack Logo

DFIRTrack

DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.

Security Operations
Free
dfirincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-trackingincident-response-toolforensic-analysis
Breach Report Collection Logo

Breach Report Collection

A collection of companies that disclose adversary TTPs after being breached, useful for analysis of intrusions.

Threat Management
Free
breachincident-response
Strelka Logo

Strelka

Real-time, container-based file scanning system for threat hunting and incident response.

Threat Management
Free
file-analysisthreat-huntingthreat-detectionincident-responsecontainer-securityfile-scanning
Hoarder Logo

Hoarder

Hoarder is a tool to collect and parse windows artifacts.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicsincident-responsefile-analysisdigital-forensics
KFSensor Logo

KFSensor

KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotwindowssecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-detection
Splunk Boss of the SOC Logo

Splunk Boss of the SOC

Blue-team capture the flag competition for improving cybersecurity skills.

Training and Resources
Free
blue-teamctflog-analysisincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-competition
Kojoney Logo

Kojoney

A honeypot for the SSH Service

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsshsecurity-testingincident-responselog-analysis
CimSweep Logo

CimSweep

CimSweep is a suite of CIM/WMI-based tools for incident response and hunting operations on Windows systems without the need to deploy an agent.

Security Operations
Free
powershellincident-responsehuntingwindows
The DFIR Report Logo

The DFIR Report

In-depth threat intelligence reports and services providing insights into real-world intrusions, malware analysis, and threat briefs.

Threat Management
Free
dfirthreat-intelligenceincident-responsemalware-analysiscybersecurity
Morphisec Breach Prevention Platform Logo

Morphisec Breach Prevention Platform

Endpoint security platform using Moving Target Defense to prevent cyber attacks and provide adaptive exposure management and threat prevention.

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-securitythreat-preventionincident-responseransomware-preventionbrowser-security
Cloud Forensics Utils Logo

Cloud Forensics Utils

A collection of tools for forensics teams to collect evidence from cloud platforms

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-forensicsincident-responsecloud-incident-response
ADBHoney Logo

ADBHoney

A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP

Network Security
Free
honeypotincident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-research
INE Security Logo

INE Security

INE Security offers a range of cybersecurity certifications, including penetration testing, mobile and web application security, and incident response.

Training and Resources
Free
certificationcybersecuritytrainingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-hunting
Dispatch Logo

Dispatch

Dispatch helps manage security incidents by integrating with existing tools and automating incident response tasks.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseincident-managementorchestrationsecurity-incident-responseincident-response-tool
APT Notes Logo

APT Notes

Repository of APT-related documents and notes sorted by year.

Threat Management
Free
aptmalwarethreat-intelligenceincident-responsethreat-research
Forensia Logo

Forensia

Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
anti-forensicsred-teampost-exploitationincident-responseforensicssysmon
Bitscout Logo

Bitscout

Customizable live OS constructor tool for remote forensics and incident response.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsedigital-forensicsbash
Windows Command Line Cheat Sheet Logo

Windows Command Line Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive Windows command-line reference guide for security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders.

Guides and eBooks
Free
windowscheat-sheetsecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicspenetration-testing

botvrij.eu

Freely available network IOCs for monitoring and incident response

Threat Management
Free
iocincident-responsenetwork-securityidsmisposint
Applied Incident Response Logo

Applied Incident Response

A comprehensive guide to incident response, providing effective techniques for responding to advanced attacks against local and remote network resources.

Training and Resources
Free
incident-responsemitre-attackthreat-intelligencetriagelog-analysismalware-analysislateral-movementthreat-hunting
Cortex XDR Logo

Cortex XDR

Cortex XDR is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that blocks advanced attacks with behavioral threat protection, AI, and cloud-based analysis, and provides complete endpoint security and lightning-fast investigation and response.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionincident-responseincident-management
Megatron Logo

Megatron

A System for Abuse- and Incident Handling with log file analysis capabilities.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responselog-analysisincident-handlinglog-parsing
Root the Box Logo

Root the Box

Real-time capture the flag (CTF) scoring engine for computer wargames with a fun game-like environment for learning cybersecurity skills.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagwargamespenetration-testingincident-responsedigital-forensicsthreat-hunting
Incident Response & Computer Forensics, Third Edition Logo

Incident Response & Computer Forensics, Third Edition

A comprehensive guide to incident response and computer forensics, covering the entire lifecycle of incident response and remediation.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsecomputer-forensicsdata-breach
WELA (Windows Event Log Analyzer) Logo

WELA (Windows Event Log Analyzer)

Windows Event Log Analyzer with logon timeline generator and noise reduction for fast forensics.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
windowsevent-logforensicsincident-response
TheHive Documentation Logo

TheHive Documentation

A collaborative and open-source incident response platform for sharing observables among analysts.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecollaborationopen-source
AWS IR Logo

AWS IR

Python command line utility for incident response in AWS

Security Operations
Free
awsincident-responsesecurityaws-security
Bifrozt Logo

Bifrozt

High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlinuxsshsecurity-testingincident-response
Practical Memory Forensics Logo

Practical Memory Forensics

A practical guide to enhancing digital investigations with cutting-edge memory forensics techniques, covering fundamental concepts, tools, and techniques for memory forensics.

Training and Resources
Free
memory-forensicsincident-responsedigital-forensicscybersecurity
Microsoft Sentinel Ninja Training Logo

Microsoft Sentinel Ninja Training

Level 400 training to become a Microsoft Sentinel Ninja.

Training and Resources
Free
microsoft-sentinelsecurity-information-and-event-managementsecurity-analyticsincident-responsethreat-hunting
AfterGlow Logo

AfterGlow

Visualize and analyze network relationships with AfterGlow

Network Security
Free
incident-responsenetwork-securitythreat-huntingvisualizationnetwork-topology
Bifrozt-ansible Logo

Bifrozt-ansible

Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots

Honeypots
Free
blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-response
Penguin OS Forensic (or Flight) Recorder (POFR) Logo

Penguin OS Forensic (or Flight) Recorder (POFR)

Collects and organizes Linux OS data for detailed analysis and incident response.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsethreat-detectioncompliancelinuxforensic-analysisincident-response-tool
Zenduty Logo

Zenduty

Zenduty's platform provides real-time operational health monitoring and incident response orchestration to improve incident response times and build a solid on-call culture.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsereal-time-monitoringincident-management
OfficePurge Logo

OfficePurge

A tool to remove malicious artifacts from Microsoft Office documents, preventing malware infections and data breaches.

Offensive Security
Free
incident-responsedigital-forensics
FIR (Fast Incident Response) Logo

FIR (Fast Incident Response)

A cybersecurity incident management platform for tracking and reporting incidents with agility and speed.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecybersecuritysocpythondjango
Shotgunyara Logo

Shotgunyara

A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-detectionincident-responsesecurity-researchthreat-analysisrule-engine
CIRTKit Logo

CIRTKit

A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.

Security Operations
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsepacket-analysisjavascriptdeobfuscationvolatilitymemory-analysisscriptingautomation
Binalyze AIR Logo

Binalyze AIR

Modern digital forensics and incident response platform with comprehensive tools.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsedfir

eCrimeLabs

eCrimeLabs provides a SOAR platform for threat detection and response, integrated with MISP.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencemispsoarsecurity-incident-responsethreat-sharing
rastrea2r Logo

rastrea2r

A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsethreat-huntingforensic-artifactsforensic-analysis
Workflow Templates Repository Logo

Workflow Templates Repository

Repository of templates for Ayehu's workflows with the ability to design, execute, and automate IT and business processes.

Security Operations
Free
automationincident-response
Cyber Triage Logo

Cyber Triage

Automated Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) software for rapid incident response and intrusion investigations.

Security Operations
Commercial
digital-forensicsincident-responsedfirmalware-analysisransomware
AhnLab Plus Logo

AhnLab Plus

AhnLab PLUS is a unified security platform providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for businesses.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitythreat-intelligenceincident-responsecloud-securitynetwork-security
Digital Forensics Framework (DFF) Logo

Digital Forensics Framework (DFF)

Open Source computer forensics platform with modular design for easy automation and scripting.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsedigital-investigationcomputer-forensics
AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) Logo

AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK)

A module-based AWS response tool for incident response in AWS environments.

Security Operations
Free
awsincident-responsepythonsecurity-groupvpc
RedELK Logo

RedELK

RedELK enhances Red Team operations with SIEM capabilities to monitor and alert on Blue Team activities.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
blue-teamred-teamsiemsecurity-information-and-event-managementincident-responsethreat-hunting
ThreatConnect Developer Documentation Logo

ThreatConnect Developer Documentation

Comprehensive documentation for ThreatConnect's REST API and SDKs.

Training and Resources
Free
securitythreat-intelligenceincident-responsecybersecurity
Mod_Rewrite for Red Team Infrastructure Logo

Mod_Rewrite for Red Team Infrastructure

A powerful tool for hiding the true location of your Teamserver, evading detection from Incident Response, redirecting users, blocking specific IP addresses, and managing Malleable C2 traffic in Red Team engagements.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teaminfrastructuremod_rewriteincident-responseevasion
Rastrea2r Logo

Rastrea2r

A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseiocendpoint-securityyararestful-api
APT-Hunter Logo

APT-Hunter

A threat hunting tool for Windows event logs to detect APT movements and decrease the time to uncover suspicious activity.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingwindows-event-logsevent-log-analysisthreat-detectionincident-response
Ryan Stillions: On TTPs Logo

Ryan Stillions: On TTPs

In-depth analysis of real-world attacks and threat tactics

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligenceincident-responsemalwarephishingsocial-engineering
Crafting the InfoSec Playbook Logo

Crafting the InfoSec Playbook

A practical guide to developing a comprehensive security monitoring and incident response strategy, covering incident response fundamentals, threat analysis, and data analysis.

Training and Resources
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-monitoringinfosecsecurity-incident-response
Hybrid-Analysis Logo

Hybrid-Analysis

Falcon Sandbox is a malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files, offering hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisfile-analysisincident-responseforensicsthreat-intelligencesecurity-research
Open Source Security Events Metadata (OSSEM) Logo

Open Source Security Events Metadata (OSSEM)

A community-led project focused on standardizing security event logs.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-analysissecurity-incident-responseincident-responsesecurity-information-and-event-management
TheHive Project Logo

TheHive Project

Open-source, free, and scalable cyber threat intelligence and security incident response solution with improved performance and new features.

Security Operations
Free
cyber-threat-intelligencesecurity-incident-responseopen-sourceincident-responsethreat-intelligencemisp
DSHP - Damn Simple HoneyPot Logo

DSHP - Damn Simple HoneyPot

A simple honeypot that opens a listening socket and waits for connection attempts, with configurable reply and event handling

Network Security
Free
honeypotsecurity-testingnetwork-securityincident-responsesecurity-automation
YARA-Endpoint Logo

YARA-Endpoint

YARA-Endpoint is a client-server architecture tool that can be used for endpoint protection and incident response.

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-protectionincident-responseantivirusendpoint-security
Belkasoft X Forensic Logo

Belkasoft X Forensic

A reliable end-to-end DFIR solution for boosting cyber incident response and forensics capacity.

Digital Forensics
Free
dfirincident-responseforensicstriage
StreamAlert Logo

StreamAlert

Serverless, real-time data analysis framework for incident detection and response.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
incident-responselog-analysislog-collectionrule-engine
libewf Logo

libewf

A library to access the Expert Witness Compression Format (EWF) for digital forensics and incident response.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsefile-formatforensic-analysis
Stenographer Logo

Stenographer

Stenographer is a high-performance full-packet-capture utility for intrusion detection and incident response purposes.

Network Security
Free
packet-captureintrusion-detectionincident-responsenetwork-securitypacket-analysis
ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool) Logo

ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool)

ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool) is a tool that helps in analyzing Windows event logs for malware detection.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
event-log-analysismalware-detectionyarawindows-event-logsincident-responsedigital-forensics