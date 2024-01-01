TheHive Project Logo

TheHive Project

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

TheHive Project is an open-source, free, and scalable cyber threat intelligence and security incident response solution. The latest version 4.1.0 includes significant improvements like database indexation for better performance, support for MISP taxonomies, and various new features and enhancements.

Security Operations
Free
cyber-threat-intelligencesecurity-incident-responseopen-sourceincident-responsethreat-intelligencemisp

ALTERNATIVES