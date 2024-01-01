LogRythm SIEM 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

LogRhythm SIEM is a self-hosted Security Information and Event Management platform designed to detect and remediate security incidents. The system offers: 1. Log collection and centralized management from various sources 2. Threat detection using analytics and threat intelligence 3. Incident response workflow for investigation and remediation 4. Visualization tools including dashboards and timelines 5. Machine Data Intelligence (MDI) Fabric for data contextualization and enrichment 6. Built-in case management and playbooks 7. Embedded security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) capabilities 8. Scalability to accommodate growing environments LogRhythm SIEM aims to provide visibility across an organization's IT environment, from endpoints to networks and cloud infrastructure, to help security teams identify and respond to threats efficiently.