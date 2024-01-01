8 tools and resources
A customizable offensive security reporting solution for pentesters and red teamers to generate detailed reports of their findings and vulnerabilities.
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.
Tool for analyzing cloud resources against best practices and generating reports.
A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches.
A fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution for pentesters, red teamers, and other security professionals.
A standard for conducting penetration tests, covering seven main sections from planning to reporting.
Passively maps and visually displays ICS/SCADA network topology for network security
Generate comprehensive reports about Windows systems with detailed system, security, networking, and USB information.