Bleeping Computer

A customizable offensive security reporting solution for pentesters and red teamers to generate detailed reports of their findings and vulnerabilities.

penetration-testingreportingsecurity-testingoffensive-securityred-team
AWS Artifact

On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.

GRC
awscompliancesecurityreporting
Cloud Reports

Tool for analyzing cloud resources against best practices and generating reports.

Cloud and Container Security
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-auditcloud-configurationreporting
Nipper-ng

A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches.

Network Security
network-securitydevice-securityreportingsecurity-configuration
Sysreptor

A fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution for pentesters, red teamers, and other security professionals.

Vulnerability Management
pentestingred-teamreportingsecurity-reportingoffensive-security

The Penetration Testing Execution Standard

A standard for conducting penetration tests, covering seven main sections from planning to reporting.

Offensive Security
penetration-testingvulnerability-researchexploitationreporting
GRASSMARLIN

Passively maps and visually displays ICS/SCADA network topology for network security

Network Security
icsscadanetwork-securitynetwork-topologydevice-discoveryreporting
PANORAMA

Generate comprehensive reports about Windows systems with detailed system, security, networking, and USB information.

Digital Forensics
windowsreportingincident-responsesecurity-informationnetworking