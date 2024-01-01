A Python library for interacting with TAXII servers
Ryan Stillions: On TTPs is a blog that provides insights and analysis on tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by threat actors. It offers in-depth analysis of real-world attacks and provides actionable intelligence to help defenders improve their detection and response capabilities. The blog covers various topics, including malware, phishing, and social engineering, and provides practical advice on how to stay ahead of emerging threats. Ryan Stillions: On TTPs is a valuable resource for security professionals, incident responders, and anyone interested in staying up-to-date on the latest threat trends and tactics.
A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.
Automatically create yara rules based on images embedded in office documents.
Platform for the latest threat intelligence information
A visualization tool for threat analysis that organizes APT campaign information and visualizes relations of IOC.
A curated list of resources for learning about deploying, managing, and hunting with Microsoft Sysmon.