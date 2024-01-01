Ryan Stillions: On TTPs 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Ryan Stillions: On TTPs is a blog that provides insights and analysis on tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by threat actors. It offers in-depth analysis of real-world attacks and provides actionable intelligence to help defenders improve their detection and response capabilities. The blog covers various topics, including malware, phishing, and social engineering, and provides practical advice on how to stay ahead of emerging threats. Ryan Stillions: On TTPs is a valuable resource for security professionals, incident responders, and anyone interested in staying up-to-date on the latest threat trends and tactics.