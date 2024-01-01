splunk

11 tools and resources

vt-url Logo

vt-url

0 (0)

VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencefile-scanningurl-scanningsecurity-toolssplunk
Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction) Logo

Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction)

0 (0)

Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.

Threat Management
Free
splunkhpfeedsdata-visualizationcybersecurity
Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 2 Logo

Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 2

0 (0)

A security dataset and CTF platform with full and attack-only versions pre-indexed for Splunk.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfinfosecsplunksecurity-researchsecurity-education
Tango Logo

Tango

0 (0)

Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps for deploying honeypots with ease.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsplunkcowriesecurity-testingincident-response
ThreatHunting Logo

ThreatHunting

0 (0)

A Splunk app mapped to MITRE ATT&CK to guide threat hunts.

Threat Management
Free
splunksysmonmitre-attackincident-responsethreat-hunting
Splunk Attack Range Logo

Splunk Attack Range

0 (0)

Open-source project for building instrumented environments to simulate attacks and test detections.

Offensive Security
Free
splunkattack-simulationdockeraws
Splunk Attack Data Repository Logo

Splunk Attack Data Repository

0 (0)

Curated datasets for developing and testing detections in SIEM installations.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsesplunksiemmac-osoperating-system
Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 3 Logo

Boss of the SOC (BOTS) Dataset Version 3

0 (0)

A sample security dataset and CTF platform for information security professionals, researchers, students, and enthusiasts.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfdatasetsplunkinfosecbot
Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks Logo

Splunk SOAR Community Playbooks

0 (0)

Repository of default playbooks and custom functions for Splunk SOAR instances with content migration to Splunk's GitHub.

Security Operations
Free
splunksoarplaybookscommunitygithub
Splunk SOAR Connectors Logo

Splunk SOAR Connectors

0 (0)

Migrated Splunk SOAR Connectors to new GitHub organization for better organization and management.

Security Operations
Free
splunksoargithub
Splunk Security Content Logo

Splunk Security Content

0 (0)

Access a repository of Analytic Stories and security guides mapped to industry frameworks, with Splunk searches, machine learning algorithms, and playbooks for threat detection and response.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
splunkthreat-detectionincident-responsemitre-attack