Tessian

Tessian



Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security.

Specialized Security
Commercial
email-securitycloud-securityaimachine-learning
Sense Defence

Sense Defence



Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.

AI Security
Commercial
cloud-securityai-powered-security
Vidoc Security

Vidoc Security



VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.

AI Security
Commercial
appsecapparmorautomationcloud-securitycompliancedevsecopsinfosec
python-builtwith

python-builtwith



BuiltWith API client

Vulnerability Management
Free
api-metadatacloudcloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliancecloudtrailcloudwatchdevopsdevsecops
surf

surf



A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments

Network Security
Free
ssrfcloud-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpentest
CloudScraper

CloudScraper



CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-native
Burp Anonymous Cloud

Burp Anonymous Cloud



Burp extension for identifying cloud buckets and testing for vulnerabilities

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityvulnerability-scanningshodan
TrailScraper

TrailScraper



A command-line tool to get valuable information out of AWS CloudTrail and a general purpose toolbox for working with IAM policies

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailiamcloud-security
S3Scanner

S3Scanner



S3Scanner scans for misconfigured S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs, identifying potential security vulnerabilities and data exposure risks.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliances3s3-buckets
Microsoft Security Blog

Microsoft Security Blog



A cybersecurity blog from Microsoft, featuring articles and guides on various security topics, including AI, threat intelligence, cloud security, and incident response.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityblogmicrosoftsecurity-solutionsthreat-intelligenceincident-responsecloud-security
Varna

Varna



AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycloudtraillambdaserverlesssecurity-tool
Krampus

Krampus



Krampus is a security solution for managing AWS objects and can be used as a cost-control tool.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-security
BinaryMist

BinaryMist



A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecapparmorbinary-securitybug-bountyc2cloud-security
MutableSecurity

MutableSecurity



CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure
kube-hunter

kube-hunter



kube-hunter hunts for security weaknesses in Kubernetes clusters.

Vulnerability Management
Free
kuberneteskubernetes-securitycontainer-securitycloud-securityvulnerability-scanning

Application Gateway



Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.

Network Security
Free
cloudcloud-securityazuresecurityinfrastructure
Security Response Automation

Security Response Automation



Automate actions on Security Command Center findings with automated disk snapshots, IAM grant revocation, and more.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityiam
PFSense

PFSense



pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options.

Network Security
Free
firewallnetwork-securitycloud-securityawsazurevpc
Selefra

Selefra



Open-source policy-as-code software for multi-cloud and SaaS environments with GPT model conversations and custom analysis policies.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitymulti-cloud
Apache Spot (Incubating)

Apache Spot (Incubating)



Open source software for leveraging insights from flow and packet analysis to identify potential security threats or attacks.

Network Security
Free
flow-analysispacket-analysissecurity-threatscloud-securitynetwork-security
Cloudmersive Virus Scan

Cloudmersive Virus Scan



Cloud-based virus scan APIs for securing files, URLs, and content uploads with advanced anti-virus and malware scanning capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Free
antiviruscloud-securityfile-scanningmalware-detectionthreat-detection
Tang

Tang



Tang is a server for binding data to network presence, providing an easy and secure alternative to key escrow.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cloud-securitydata-securityencryptionnetwork-security
Cloud Sniper

Cloud Sniper



A detection-as-code platform for streamlining cloud security operations and responding to security incidents.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityincident-responsecloud-incident-responsecloud-nativesecurity-analytics
CloudBrute

CloudBrute



A tool for discovering company infrastructure and apps on major cloud providers, beneficial for bug bounty hunters and penetration testers.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitybug-bountyred-teampenetration-testing
GrayHatWarfare Buckets

GrayHatWarfare Buckets



A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitycloudcloud-security
Betterscan

Betterscan



Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks.

Application Security
Free
appseccompliancecloud-securitydependency-scanninginfrastructure-as-code
Serverless Trap Honeyλ

Serverless Trap Honeyλ



A serverless application for creating and monitoring URL tokens with threat intelligence and customizable alerts.

Threat Management
Free
attack-detectioncloud-securityhoneytokenserverlesssecurity-monitoring
AWS List Resources

AWS List Resources



Lists AWS resources using the AWS Cloud Control API and writes them to a JSON output file.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsiamcloud-security
MKIT - Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool

MKIT - Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool



Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool leveraging FOSS tools to query and validate security-related settings.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kuberneteskubernetes-securitycloud-securitycloud-nativecontainer-security
Watchmen

Watchmen



AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules

Miscellaneous
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitylambdacloudwatchelasticsearchcompliancecloud-security
Cloud Custodian (c7n)

Cloud Custodian (c7n)



Cloud Custodian (c7n) is a rules engine for managing public cloud accounts and resources with a focus on security, compliance, and cost optimization.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-configuration
AWS Scout2

AWS Scout2



AWS Scout2 is a security tool for AWS administrators to assess their environment's security posture.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awssecurity-auditsecurity-postureattack-surfacecloud-securitycompliance
Tenzir

Tenzir



Tenzir is a data pipeline solution for optimizing cloud and data costs, running detections and analytics.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cloud-security

ComDroid



A technology-focused blog discussing innovations in painting and the importance of expert painters.

Blogs and News
Free
appsecautomationcloud-securitycompliancecybersecurity
CloudCopy

CloudCopy



Implements a cloud version of the Shadow Copy attack against domain controllers in AWS, allowing theft of domain user hashes.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityawsec2
Sangfor Endpoint Secure

Sangfor Endpoint Secure



Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cybersecuritycloudinfrastructurecloud-compliancecloud-securitycloud-native
Google Cloud Incident Response Cheat Sheet

Google Cloud Incident Response Cheat Sheet



A comprehensive incident response and threat hunting tool for Google Cloud Platform, providing logs and forensic data for effective incident response and threat hunting.

Training and Resources
Free
cloud-securityincident-responsethreat-huntinglog-analysiscloud-forensicsgcp
SentinelOne Singularity Platform

SentinelOne Singularity Platform



SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.

Endpoint Security
Free
xdrai-powered-securityendpoint-securitycloud-securitydata-protection
PacBot

PacBot



PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud, with a plugin-based data ingestion architecture.

Security Operations
Free
cloud-securitycompliancesecurity-automationdata-ingestion
Community Security Analytics (CSA)

Community Security Analytics (CSA)



A community-driven list of sample security analytics for auditing cloud usage and detecting threats in Google Cloud.

Threat Management
Free
cloud-securitycloud-auditcloud-nativedata-securityiam
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework

Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework



An open-sourced framework for managing resources across hundreds of AWS Accounts

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliance

Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services



Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services by Microsoft Azure for secure cloud solutions.

Network Security
Free
azureddosmitigationcloud-security
TerraGoat

TerraGoat



A learning and training project demonstrating common configuration errors in cloud environments.

Application Security
Free
terraformdevsecopsmisconfigurationcloud-security
Dow Jones Hammer

Dow Jones Hammer



Multi-account cloud security tool for AWS with real-time reporting and auto-remediation capabilities.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitysecurity-audit
IAM Zero

IAM Zero



IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
iamleast-privilegecloud-securityawsgcpazurekubernetes
AWS Security Controls

AWS Security Controls



Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliance

Microsoft Defender for Cloud



Comprehensive cybersecurity tool for Microsoft Azure providing CSPM & CWPP capabilities.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-complianceazure
Cloud Reports

Cloud Reports



Tool for analyzing cloud resources against best practices and generating reports.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-auditcloud-configurationreporting

Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module



Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
azurecloud-securitycryptographykey-management
Azucar

Azucar



Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool for assessing Azure Cloud security.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
azurecloud-securitycloud-compliancerbac
AWS Audit Manager

AWS Audit Manager



Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.

GRC
Free
awscomplianceauditrisk-assessmentcloud-security
Nuvola

Nuvola



Nuvola is a tool for security analysis on AWS environments with a focus on creating a digital twin of cloud platforms.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-configuration
CloudFox

CloudFox



CloudFox helps gain situational awareness in unfamiliar cloud environments for penetration testers and offensive security professionals.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-complianceawspenetration-testing
ElectricEye

ElectricEye



ElectricEye is a multi-cloud, multi-SaaS Python CLI tool for Asset Management, Security Posture Management & Attack Surface Monitoring.

Threat Management
Free
asset-inventorycloud-securitycompliancemulti-cloud
Hunter

Hunter



An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.

Threat Management
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit
SIFT

SIFT



Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.

Security Operations
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevopsdevsecops
CloudSploit by Aqua

CloudSploit by Aqua



Open-source project for detecting security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts with support for AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-complianceawsazuregcpocigithubcompliance

Key Vault



Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
azurecloud-securitykey-managementsecret-managementsecurity
Pacu

Pacu



Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments.

Offensive Security
Free
awscloud-securitypentestexploitationoffensive-securitypython
Axiom

Axiom



A dynamic infrastructure framework for efficient multi-cloud security operations and distributed scanning.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityinfrastructuremulti-cloudoffensive-securitypentestingsecurity-testing
Dufflebag

Dufflebag



A tool for searching through public EBS snapshots for secrets, organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
Dockerfiles for Testing

Dockerfiles for Testing



Create Docker container images for testing and long-term use.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockercontainer-securitydevopsdevsecopscloud-security
Trend Micro Apex One

Trend Micro Apex One



Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Endpoint Security
Free
cloud-securitythreat-detectionrisk-managementcloud-nativecybersecuritycloud-compliance
cfn-nag

cfn-nag



A tool for identifying security issues in CloudFormation templates.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityiamsecurity-groupencryption
OWASP WrongSecrets

OWASP WrongSecrets



A game packed with real-life examples of how not to store secrets in software, with 46 challenges to solve.

Training and Resources
Free
securitycloud-securitydevsecops
ZeusCloud

ZeusCloud



An open source cloud security platform for discovering, prioritizing, and remediating risks in the cloud.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-complianceasset-inventoryattack-pathscompliance
AWS Security Toolbox (AST)

AWS Security Toolbox (AST)



A portable Docker container with preinstalled AWS security tools for SecOps on AWS.

Miscellaneous
Free
awscloud-securitydockersecurity-tools
Resmo's Cybersecurity Blog

Resmo's Cybersecurity Blog



Resmo's Cybersecurity Blog provides expert insights and tools for securing SaaS applications and cloud documents for IT and security teams.

Blogs and News
Free
cloud-securitymicrosoft-365
Kubernetes Network Policy Recipes

Kubernetes Network Policy Recipes



Contains various use cases of Kubernetes Network Policies and sample YAML files.

Network Security
Free
kubernetescloud-securitycloud-nativecontainer-security
aws-summarize-account-activity

aws-summarize-account-activity



Analyzes CloudTrail data of a given AWS account and generates a summary of recently active IAM principals, API calls they made, as well as regions, IP addresses and user agents they used.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailiamsecurity-auditcloud-security
DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit)

DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit)



Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.

Network Security
Free
cloudcloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliancecloud-security
Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR

Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR



Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR provides robust and proven endpoint security for organizations of all sizes with layered protection and a cloud-based management console.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitycloud-security
CFRipper

CFRipper



CFRipper is a Library and CLI security analyzer for AWS CloudFormation templates.

Application Security
Free
awscloud-securitycompliancesecurity-audit
SANS Blog

SANS Blog



SANS Blog provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications tailored to a wide range of IT security areas and skill levels.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertificationaicloud-securitycyber-defense
cloud-nuke

cloud-nuke



CLI tool for deleting AWS resources in bulk with inspecting functionality.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycloud-security-audit
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway

15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway



Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway.

Miscellaneous
Free
email-securitycloud-securityoffice-365
AWS Resource Discovery

AWS Resource Discovery



A tool that discovers all AWS resources created in an account

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
Symantec Enterprise Cloud

Symantec Enterprise Cloud



Symantec Enterprise Cloud provides comprehensive cybersecurity for large enterprises, with a focus on data-centric hybrid security and innovation in threat and data protection.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cloud-securityendpoint-securitynetwork-securityinformation-securityemail-securityaimachine-learningthreat-protectiondata-protectionsecurity-operations
Cloud Academy

Cloud Academy



Comprehensive endpoint protection platform providing unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers.

Training and Resources
Free
endpoint-protectioncloud-securityendpoint-securitythreat-huntingincident-responsecontainer-security
FastIntercept

FastIntercept



Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.

Security Operations
Free
automationsecurity-automationdevopssecurity-toolsintegrationcloud-security
Any Run

Any Run



Interactive online malware sandbox for real-time analysis and threat intelligence

Offensive Security
Free
sandboxmalware-analysiscloud-securitythreat-intelligencemitre-attack
aws_public_ips

aws_public_ips



A tool to fetch all public IP addresses associated with an AWS account

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-credentialscloud-compliancecloud-securityip-address
CloudTrail Partitioner

CloudTrail Partitioner



A project that sets up partitioned Athena tables for CloudTrail logs and updates partitions nightly.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailcloud-securitycloud-compliance
Cisco Umbrella

Cisco Umbrella



Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity.

Threat Management
Free
cloud-securitynetwork-securitycybersecuritythreat-prevention
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite)

Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite)



Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) - Version 3.0 Usage for cloud security audits on AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
auditcloud-securityawsgcpazurepenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
AWS Cloud Security

AWS Cloud Security



AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycomplianceencryptionaccess-controlmonitoring
Untitled Goose Tool

Untitled Goose Tool



A robust and flexible hunt and incident response tool for investigating AzureAD, Azure, and M365 environments.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseazuremicrosoft-365cloud-security
Perimeterator

Perimeterator



A small project for continuous auditing of internet-facing AWS services

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securityaws-resources
Amazon Detective

Amazon Detective



A service that analyzes and visualizes security data to investigate potential security issues.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
security-analyticsdata-visualizationcloud-security
Elastic Security

Elastic Security



Elastic is a search-powered AI company that enables users to find answers from all data in real-time at scale.

SIEM and Log Management
Commercial
securityobservabilityelasticsearchaisiemedrcloud-security
AHHHZURE

AHHHZURE



Automated script for creating a vulnerable Azure cloud lab to train offensive security skills.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
azurecloud-securityoffensive-security
AWS Config

AWS Config



Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources.

Miscellaneous
Free
awsaws-configcloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-management
CloudGoat

CloudGoat



CloudGoat is a 'Vulnerable by Design' AWS deployment tool for honing cloud cybersecurity skills through 'capture-the-flag' style scenarios.

Training and Resources
Free
cloud-securityawscapture-the-flagsecurity-training
AWS Security Hub

AWS Security Hub



Automate AWS security checks and centralize security alerts.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awssecuritycloud-securitysecurity-monitoring
AWS Key Usage Detector

AWS Key Usage Detector



Detect off-instance key usage in AWS by analyzing CloudTrail files locally.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailcloud-securitysecurity-auditcompliance
AWS Key Management Service

AWS Key Management Service



A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
awsaws-securityencryptionkey-managementcloud-security
Network Access Analyzer

Network Access Analyzer



Identify unintended network access to AWS resources and ensure network security by analyzing network reachability conditions.

Network Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitynetwork-securitysecurity-groupsvpc
Cloud Inquisitor

Cloud Inquisitor



A security tool that monitors AWS objects for ownership attribution, detects domain hijacking, and verifies security services.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securityiamsecurity-posturecloudtrail
aws-fast-fixes

aws-fast-fixes



Scripts to quickly fix security and compliance issues

Security Operations
Free
awssecuritycomplianceaws-securitycloud-security
Cloud Forensics Utils

Cloud Forensics Utils



A collection of tools for forensics teams to collect evidence from cloud platforms

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-forensicsincident-responsecloud-incident-response
CloudMapper

CloudMapper



A tool to analyze and audit AWS environments for security issues and misconfigurations.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycompliancesecurity-auditsecurity-configuration
Ice

Ice



Ice provides a birds-eye view of cloud resources and usage patterns in AWS.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-compliancecloud-security
BW-Pot

BW-Pot



A highly interactive honeypot for observing access from attackers by building easily targeted and compromised web applications, forwarding logs to Google BigQuery for accumulation and visualization.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotweb-application-securitylog-analysisdockercloud-security
HAWK

HAWK



Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecawsazurecloudcloud-securitygcpscanningyara

AWS Security Digest Newsletter



Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in AWS Cloud Security with this weekly digest newsletter.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awssecuritynewscloud-securitycommunity
findmytakeover

findmytakeover



A tool that detects dangling DNS records in a multi-cloud environment to prevent subdomain takeovers.

Vulnerability Management
Free
dnscloud-securitymulti-cloudsubdomain-takeover
Smogcloud

Smogcloud



Find exposed AWS cloud assets that you did not know you had.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsasset-inventorycloud-securitycloud-compliance
DataCop

DataCop



DataCop is a custom AWS framework for mitigating S3 bucket attack vectors based on customer configuration.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-cdkcloud-security
WeirdAAL (AWS Attack Library)

WeirdAAL (AWS Attack Library)



An open-source framework for testing and validating the security of AWS services and resources.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-testingsecurity-research
Breaking and Pwning Apps and Servers on AWS and Azure

Breaking and Pwning Apps and Servers on AWS and Azure



A free training course and lab environment for learning to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including AWS and Azure.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityawsazuredevsecops
Azure Guardrails

Azure Guardrails



Azure Guardrails enables rapid enforcement of cloud security guardrails by generating Terraform files for Azure Policy Initiatives.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
azurecloud-securityterraformsecurity-policies
ASecureCloud

ASecureCloud



AI-Powered Cloud Assistant for building, securing, and operating cloud environments.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-compliancesecurity-risks
Cloudmarker

Cloudmarker



Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP cloud environments.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloudcloud-compliancecloud-securityazuregcp
Romana

Romana



Romana automates cloud native network creation and secures applications with a distributed firewall.

Network Security
Free
cloud-securitykubernetesaccess-controlnetwork-security
AWS Network Firewall

AWS Network Firewall



AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.

Network Security
Free
awsnetwork-securityfirewallvpccloud-security
University of Pisa Classroom Reservation System

University of Pisa Classroom Reservation System



A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecautomationcloud-securitycompliancecybersecuritydata-securityinfrastructuresecurity-automation
CrowdSec

CrowdSec



CrowdSec is a behavior detection engine with a global IP reputation network.

Network Security
Free
cloud-securitycontainersipv6yaml
SkyArk

SkyArk



Cloud security project focusing on discovering and protecting privileged entities in AWS and Azure environments.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-security-audit

Zero Online Banking



Zero Online Banking offers a convenient way to manage money with various features like checking account activity and transferring funds securely.

Miscellaneous
Free
cloudcloud-security
Matano Open Source Security Data Lake

Matano Open Source Security Data Lake



Open source security data lake for AWS with real-time log normalization and Detection-as-Code capabilities.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
cloud-securityawssecurity-operationslog-analysis
PrismX

PrismX



Cloud Security Dashboard with AWS CIS Security Benchmarks and JIRA integration.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycisjiradjangoredis
TeamTNT Targeting AWS, Alibaba

TeamTNT Targeting AWS, Alibaba



TeamTNT is modifying its malicious shell scripts after they were made public by security researchers.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarepersistencelateral-movementcloud-security
CloudFrunt

CloudFrunt



Identifies misconfigured CloudFront domains vulnerable to hijacking

Application Security
Free
cloud-securitysecurity-auditconfiguration-managementvulnerability-detection
helm-secrets

helm-secrets



Helm plugin for decrypting encrypted Helm value files on the fly and integrating with cloud native secret managers.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
appsecawsazurecloud-securitysecret-management
AhnLab Plus

AhnLab Plus



AhnLab PLUS is a unified security platform providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for businesses.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitythreat-intelligenceincident-responsecloud-securitynetwork-security
Teller

Teller



Open-source universal secret manager for developers with seamless integration to various cloud services and vaults.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
secret-managementcloud-securitydevopssecurity-automationconfiguration-management
Webroot Business Endpoint Protection

Webroot Business Endpoint Protection



Webroot Endpoint Protection provides advanced cloud-based protection against malicious files, scripts, exploits, and URLs to keep businesses safe from cyberattacks.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectioncloud-securitymachine-learningmalware-detectionransomware-prevention

Azure Security



Comprehensive suite of tools and resources by Microsoft Azure for ensuring security and protection of data and applications in the cloud.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
azuresecurityidentity-and-access-managementthreat-protectionsecurity-monitoringcloud-security
Gray Hat Hacking v6 Lab 29

Gray Hat Hacking v6 Lab 29



Directory containing components to build labs for Chapter 29 with setup instructions and VM information.

Miscellaneous
Free
cloud-securityterraformlabdockersshkey-management
ASH - The Automated Security Helper

ASH - The Automated Security Helper



A tool to conduct preliminary security checks in code, infrastructure, or IAM configurations using various open-source tools.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorautomationawscloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevsecops
Cloudlist

Cloudlist



A multi-cloud tool for centralizing assets across multiple clouds with minimal configuration.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloudcloud-securitycloud-complianceasset-inventoryblue-team
Gatekeeper

Gatekeeper



Open source DDoS protection system with centralized policy for network operators.

Network Security
Free
ddossecuritynetwork-securitycloud-security
AWS CloudTrail

AWS CloudTrail



Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
awscloud-securitycloudtrailcloudwatchcomplianceloggingsecurity-audit
AWS Config Rules Repository

AWS Config Rules Repository



AWS Community repository of custom Config rules with instructions for leveraging and developing AWS Config Rules.

Security Operations
Free
awsaws-configcompliancesecuritycloud-security

flAWS Challenge



A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Application Security
Free
awssecuritycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-native
Security Monkey

Security Monkey



Monitors AWS and GCP accounts for policy changes and alerts on insecure configurations, with support for OpenStack and GitHub monitoring.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsgcpcloud-securitygithubcloud-compliance
Leonidas

Leonidas



A framework for executing attacker actions in the cloud with YAML-based format for defining TTPs and detection properties, deployable via AWS-native CI/CD pipeline.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitysigma
Nimbostratus

Nimbostratus



A set of tools for fingerprinting and exploiting Amazon cloud infrastructures

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-security
AWS Firewall Manager

AWS Firewall Manager



Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awssecurityfirewallwafsecurity-policiescloud-security
AWS CloudHSM

AWS CloudHSM



Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
awscloud-security
Resource Counter

Resource Counter



A command line tool that counts Amazon resources across regions and displays the results in a friendly format.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-configuration
Komiser

Komiser



Open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager for analyzing and managing cloud cost, usage, security, and governance.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloudcloud-security
Amazon GuardDuty

Amazon GuardDuty



Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.

Threat Management
Free
awssecuritythreat-detectionaws-securitycloud-security
AWS Shield

AWS Shield



AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events.

Network Security
Free
ddosawssecuritycloud-securityapplication-securitynetwork-security
Confidant

Confidant



A secret keeper that stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliance
Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT)

Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT)



Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) is a tool for testing security of container environments.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycontainer-securitydockerawsgcpsecurity-testingpentest
Netis Cloud Probe

Netis Cloud Probe



Netis Cloud Probe is an open source project for capturing and analyzing network packets across different machines.

Network Security
Free
packet-capturepacket-analysisnetwork-monitoringnetwork-securityopen-sourcecloud-security
auspex

auspex



A graph-based tool for visualizing effective access and resource relationships within AWS

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
rpCheckup

rpCheckup



An AWS resource policy security checkup tool that identifies public, external account access, intra-org account access, and private resources.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securityiam
Acronis Cyber Protect

Acronis Cyber Protect



Acronis Cyber Protect is an integrated cybersecurity and data protection platform that provides comprehensive protection for businesses, service providers, and individuals.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cloud-securitybackupforensic-investigation
Diffy (DEPRECATED)

Diffy (DEPRECATED)



Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) for scoping compromises across cloud instances.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsecloud-securityawsosquery
Cloud Forensics Demystified

Cloud Forensics Demystified



A comprehensive guide to investigating security incidents in popular cloud platforms, covering essential tools, logs, and techniques for cloud investigation and incident response.

Training and Resources
Free
cloud-securitycloud-forensicsincident-responsecloud-incident-response
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery

AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery



Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.

Security Operations
Free
awscloud-compliancecloud-securitycloud-native
Fleet

Fleet



Open-source platform for IT and security teams with flexibility in feature usage and support for various platforms.

Endpoint Security
Free
cloud-securitycompliancevulnerability-detectionapi-security
Cloud Security Research

Cloud Security Research



In-depth analysis and insights on various cloud security topics by Rhino Security Labs team

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativeawsazure
MFTECmd Logo

MFTECmd

0 (0)

A command-line tool for managing and analyzing Microsoft Forefront TMG and UAG configurations.

Network Security
Free
appseccloud-securityconfiguration-managementsecurity-configuration
CloudTracker Logo

CloudTracker

0 (0)

CloudTracker helps identify over-privileged IAM users and roles by analyzing CloudTrail logs.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-securityiamcloud-securitycompliance
Checkov Logo

Checkov

0 (0)

Static code analysis tool for infrastructure as code (IaC) and software composition analysis (SCA) with over 1000 built-in policies for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Application Security
Free
cloud-securitycomplianceinfrastructure-as-codesecurity-audit
IT Security Guru Logo

IT Security Guru

0 (0)

IT Security Guru provides up-to-date news and expert insights on a wide range of cybersecurity topics.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritycloud-securitydata-protectionthreat-detection
Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool Logo

Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool

0 (0)

Zeus is a powerful tool for AWS EC2 / S3 / CloudTrail / CloudWatch / KMS best hardening practices with a focus on Identity and Access Management.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloudtrailcloudwatchkmsiam
Scout Suite Logo

Scout Suite

0 (0)

Open source multi-cloud security-auditing tool for assessing security posture of cloud environments.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-auditcloud-compliancecloud-security-auditmulti-cloud