Tessian 0 ( 0 ) Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security. Specialized Security Commercial email-securitycloud-securityaimachine-learning

Sense Defence 0 ( 0 ) Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking. AI Security Commercial cloud-securityai-powered-security

Vidoc Security 0 ( 0 ) VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines. AI Security Commercial appsecapparmorautomationcloud-securitycompliancedevsecopsinfosec

surf 0 ( 0 ) A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments Network Security Free ssrfcloud-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpentest

TrailScraper 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool to get valuable information out of AWS CloudTrail and a general purpose toolbox for working with IAM policies Cloud and Container Security Free awscloudtrailiamcloud-security

BinaryMist 0 ( 0 ) A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software. Miscellaneous Free appsecapparmorbinary-securitybug-bountyc2cloud-security

MutableSecurity 0 ( 0 ) CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods. Miscellaneous Free appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure

PFSense 0 ( 0 ) pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options. Network Security Free firewallnetwork-securitycloud-securityawsazurevpc

Betterscan 0 ( 0 ) Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks. Application Security Free appseccompliancecloud-securitydependency-scanninginfrastructure-as-code

Watchmen 0 ( 0 ) AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules Miscellaneous Free awsaws-configaws-securitylambdacloudwatchelasticsearchcompliancecloud-security

Tenzir 0 ( 0 ) Tenzir is a data pipeline solution for optimizing cloud and data costs, running detections and analytics. Data Protection and Cryptography Free cloud-security

CloudCopy 0 ( 0 ) Implements a cloud version of the Shadow Copy attack against domain controllers in AWS, allowing theft of domain user hashes. Cloud and Container Security Free cloud-securityawsec2

PacBot 0 ( 0 ) PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud, with a plugin-based data ingestion architecture. Security Operations Free cloud-securitycompliancesecurity-automationdata-ingestion

TerraGoat 0 ( 0 ) A learning and training project demonstrating common configuration errors in cloud environments. Application Security Free terraformdevsecopsmisconfigurationcloud-security

ElectricEye 0 ( 0 ) ElectricEye is a multi-cloud, multi-SaaS Python CLI tool for Asset Management, Security Posture Management & Attack Surface Monitoring. Threat Management Free asset-inventorycloud-securitycompliancemulti-cloud

Hunter 0 ( 0 ) An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns. Threat Management Free appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit

Pacu 0 ( 0 ) Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments. Offensive Security Free awscloud-securitypentestexploitationoffensive-securitypython

OWASP WrongSecrets 0 ( 0 ) A game packed with real-life examples of how not to store secrets in software, with 46 challenges to solve. Training and Resources Free securitycloud-securitydevsecops

Resmo's Cybersecurity Blog 0 ( 0 ) Resmo's Cybersecurity Blog provides expert insights and tools for securing SaaS applications and cloud documents for IT and security teams. Blogs and News Free cloud-securitymicrosoft-365

aws-summarize-account-activity 0 ( 0 ) Analyzes CloudTrail data of a given AWS account and generates a summary of recently active IAM principals, API calls they made, as well as regions, IP addresses and user agents they used. Cloud and Container Security Free awscloudtrailiamsecurity-auditcloud-security

CFRipper 0 ( 0 ) CFRipper is a Library and CLI security analyzer for AWS CloudFormation templates. Application Security Free awscloud-securitycompliancesecurity-audit

FastIntercept 0 ( 0 ) Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks. Security Operations Free automationsecurity-automationdevopssecurity-toolsintegrationcloud-security

Cisco Umbrella 0 ( 0 ) Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity. Threat Management Free cloud-securitynetwork-securitycybersecuritythreat-prevention

CloudGoat 0 ( 0 ) CloudGoat is a 'Vulnerable by Design' AWS deployment tool for honing cloud cybersecurity skills through 'capture-the-flag' style scenarios. Training and Resources Free cloud-securityawscapture-the-flagsecurity-training

BW-Pot 0 ( 0 ) A highly interactive honeypot for observing access from attackers by building easily targeted and compromised web applications, forwarding logs to Google BigQuery for accumulation and visualization. Honeypots Free honeypotweb-application-securitylog-analysisdockercloud-security

HAWK 0 ( 0 ) Multi-cloud antivirus scanning API with CLAMAV and YARA support for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage. Malware Analysis Free appsecawsazurecloudcloud-securitygcpscanningyara

findmytakeover 0 ( 0 ) A tool that detects dangling DNS records in a multi-cloud environment to prevent subdomain takeovers. Vulnerability Management Free dnscloud-securitymulti-cloudsubdomain-takeover

Romana 0 ( 0 ) Romana automates cloud native network creation and secures applications with a distributed firewall. Network Security Free cloud-securitykubernetesaccess-controlnetwork-security

CrowdSec 0 ( 0 ) CrowdSec is a behavior detection engine with a global IP reputation network. Network Security Free cloud-securitycontainersipv6yaml

SkyArk 0 ( 0 ) Cloud security project focusing on discovering and protecting privileged entities in AWS and Azure environments. Cloud and Container Security Free cloud-securitycloud-security-audit

Zero Online Banking 0 ( 0 ) Zero Online Banking offers a convenient way to manage money with various features like checking account activity and transferring funds securely. Miscellaneous Free cloudcloud-security

Gatekeeper 0 ( 0 ) Open source DDoS protection system with centralized policy for network operators. Network Security Free ddossecuritynetwork-securitycloud-security

Leonidas 0 ( 0 ) A framework for executing attacker actions in the cloud with YAML-based format for defining TTPs and detection properties, deployable via AWS-native CI/CD pipeline. Cloud and Container Security Free cloud-securitysigma

Acronis Cyber Protect 0 ( 0 ) Acronis Cyber Protect is an integrated cybersecurity and data protection platform that provides comprehensive protection for businesses, service providers, and individuals. Endpoint Security Commercial cloud-securitybackupforensic-investigation

Diffy (DEPRECATED) 0 ( 0 ) Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) for scoping compromises across cloud instances. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsecloud-securityawsosquery

Fleet 0 ( 0 ) Open-source platform for IT and security teams with flexibility in feature usage and support for various platforms. Endpoint Security Free cloud-securitycompliancevulnerability-detectionapi-security

MFTECmd 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for managing and analyzing Microsoft Forefront TMG and UAG configurations. Network Security Free appseccloud-securityconfiguration-managementsecurity-configuration