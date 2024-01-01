Yara rule generator using VirusTotal code similarity feature code-similar-to.
Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization that provides free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations on the Internet. It operates a distributed network of over 300 nodes across 65 metropolitan areas on 6 continents, offering unparalleled insight into anomalies and risks. The organization provides signals, analysis, and statistics to help Internet engineers, analysts, incident responders, and supporting organizations make the Internet more robust and secure.
A repository of freely usable Yara rules for detection systems, with automated error detection workflows.
Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels.
A free software that calculates the security ranking of Internet Service Providers to detect malicious activities.
Repository of YARA rules for identifying and classifying malware.
A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface.