Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization that provides free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations on the Internet. It operates a distributed network of over 300 nodes across 65 metropolitan areas on 6 continents, offering unparalleled insight into anomalies and risks. The organization provides signals, analysis, and statistics to help Internet engineers, analysts, incident responders, and supporting organizations make the Internet more robust and secure.