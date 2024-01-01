Tags in this Category

Interlace 0 ( 0 ) A tool to easily automate and multithread your pentesting and bug bounty workflow without any coding Miscellaneous Free multi-threadedproxy

getallurls (gau) 0 ( 0 ) Fetches known URLs from various sources for a given domain Miscellaneous Free domain-checkweb-scraping

SerpApi 0 ( 0 ) SerpApi is a Google Search API that allows you to scrape Google and other search engines with ease. Miscellaneous Commercial search-enginescraping

liffier 0 ( 0 ) A simple snippet to increment ../ on the URL. Miscellaneous Free vulnerability-detectionweb-app-securitysecurity-auditpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment

urlgrab 0 ( 0 ) A golang utility to spider through a website searching for additional links. Miscellaneous Free web-securityweb-scrapingmalware-detectiongolang

anew 0 ( 0 ) A tool for adding new lines to files, skipping duplicates. Miscellaneous Free file-management

LinksDumper 0 ( 0 ) A tool to extract links from responses and filter them via decoding/sorting Miscellaneous Free

getJS 0 ( 0 ) A tool to quickly get all JavaScript sources/files Miscellaneous Free javascriptfile-search

qsreplace 0 ( 0 ) A tool to replace query string values with a user-supplied value Miscellaneous Free command-line-tool

jwtear 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for parsing, creating, and manipulating JWT tokens Miscellaneous Free jwtsecurity-researchhacking-tool

git-dumper 0 ( 0 ) A tool to dump a Git repository from a website Miscellaneous Free gitrepositoryweb-scrapingpenetration-testingsecurity-research

screenshoteer 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for taking website screenshots and mobile emulations Miscellaneous Free web-securityscreenshotcommand-line-tooltestingautomation

BinaryMist 0 ( 0 ) A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software. Miscellaneous Free appsecapparmorbinary-securitybug-bountyc2cloud-security

PyCon.DE 2018 0 ( 0 ) A conference featuring talks and workshops on various Python-related topics. Miscellaneous Free pythonconferencemachine-learningiot

MutableSecurity 0 ( 0 ) CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods. Miscellaneous Free appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure

mkCTF 0 ( 0 ) Framework for creating jeopardy CTF challenges with configurable structure and efficient integration. Miscellaneous Free ctfctf-challengessecurity-challenges

Steampipe 0 ( 0 ) Steampipe is a zero-ETL solution for getting data directly from APIs and services. Miscellaneous Free databasesql

SecLists 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers. Miscellaneous Free appsecbug-bountyfuzzingpentestsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection