A tool to easily automate and multithread your pentesting and bug bounty workflow without any coding
Fetches known URLs from various sources for a given domain
SerpApi is a Google Search API that allows you to scrape Google and other search engines with ease.
A simple snippet to increment ../ on the URL.
A golang utility to spider through a website searching for additional links.
A tool for adding new lines to files, skipping duplicates.
A tool to extract links from responses and filter them via decoding/sorting
A tool to quickly get all JavaScript sources/files
A tool to replace query string values with a user-supplied value
A command-line tool for parsing, creating, and manipulating JWT tokens
A tool to dump a Git repository from a website
A command-line tool for taking website screenshots and mobile emulations
A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software.
A conference featuring talks and workshops on various Python-related topics.
CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.
Utility that exposes TLS certificate expiry as Prometheus metrics.
Framework for creating jeopardy CTF challenges with configurable structure and efficient integration.
Steampipe is a zero-ETL solution for getting data directly from APIs and services.
A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers.
Database protection suite with field-level encryption and intrusion detection
Online cybersecurity conference with speakers' talks and interactive Q&A sessions.