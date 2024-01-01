Miscellaneous

NEW

Interlace Logo

Interlace

0 (0)

A tool to easily automate and multithread your pentesting and bug bounty workflow without any coding

Miscellaneous
Free
multi-threadedproxy
getallurls (gau) Logo

getallurls (gau)

0 (0)

Fetches known URLs from various sources for a given domain

Miscellaneous
Free
domain-checkweb-scraping
SerpApi Logo

SerpApi

0 (0)

SerpApi is a Google Search API that allows you to scrape Google and other search engines with ease.

Miscellaneous
Commercial
search-enginescraping
liffier Logo

liffier

0 (0)

A simple snippet to increment ../ on the URL.

Miscellaneous
Free
vulnerability-detectionweb-app-securitysecurity-auditpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
urlgrab Logo

urlgrab

0 (0)

A golang utility to spider through a website searching for additional links.

Miscellaneous
Free
web-securityweb-scrapingmalware-detectiongolang
anew Logo

anew

0 (0)

A tool for adding new lines to files, skipping duplicates.

Miscellaneous
Free
file-management
LinksDumper Logo

LinksDumper

0 (0)

A tool to extract links from responses and filter them via decoding/sorting

Miscellaneous
Free
getJS Logo

getJS

0 (0)

A tool to quickly get all JavaScript sources/files

Miscellaneous
Free
javascriptfile-search
qsreplace Logo

qsreplace

0 (0)

A tool to replace query string values with a user-supplied value

Miscellaneous
Free
command-line-tool
jwtear Logo

jwtear

0 (0)

A command-line tool for parsing, creating, and manipulating JWT tokens

Miscellaneous
Free
jwtsecurity-researchhacking-tool
git-dumper Logo

git-dumper

0 (0)

A tool to dump a Git repository from a website

Miscellaneous
Free
gitrepositoryweb-scrapingpenetration-testingsecurity-research
screenshoteer Logo

screenshoteer

0 (0)

A command-line tool for taking website screenshots and mobile emulations

Miscellaneous
Free
web-securityscreenshotcommand-line-tooltestingautomation
BinaryMist Logo

BinaryMist

0 (0)

A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecapparmorbinary-securitybug-bountyc2cloud-security
PyCon.DE 2018 Logo

PyCon.DE 2018

0 (0)

A conference featuring talks and workshops on various Python-related topics.

Miscellaneous
Free
pythonconferencemachine-learningiot
MutableSecurity Logo

MutableSecurity

0 (0)

CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure
Certificate Expiry Monitor Logo

Certificate Expiry Monitor

0 (0)

Utility that exposes TLS certificate expiry as Prometheus metrics.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecdockertls
mkCTF Logo

mkCTF

0 (0)

Framework for creating jeopardy CTF challenges with configurable structure and efficient integration.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfctf-challengessecurity-challenges
Steampipe Logo

Steampipe

0 (0)

Steampipe is a zero-ETL solution for getting data directly from APIs and services.

Miscellaneous
Free
databasesql
SecLists Logo

SecLists

0 (0)

A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecbug-bountyfuzzingpentestsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
Acra Logo

Acra

0 (0)

Database protection suite with field-level encryption and intrusion detection

Miscellaneous
Free
database-securityintrusion-detectiondata-protectionapplication-security
RuCTFE 2020 Conference Logo

RuCTFE 2020 Conference

0 (0)

Online cybersecurity conference with speakers' talks and interactive Q&A sessions.

Miscellaneous
Free
conferencecybersecuritycommunitynetworking
