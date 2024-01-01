10 tools and resources
A collection of YARA rules for Windows, Linux, and Other threats.
Platform offering cybersecurity courses for Red, Blue, and Purple Teamers by Picus.
Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection.
A comprehensive guide to understanding and responding to modern ransomware attacks, covering incident response, cyber threat intelligence, and forensic analysis.
Advanced Endpoint Protection is a complete endpoint protection platform that provides advanced threat protection against ransomware, data breaches, and malware.
No More Ransom is a collaborative project to combat ransomware attacks by providing decryption tools and prevention advice.
Cybersecurity conference with talks on privacy, security monitoring, ransomware, and more.
Collection of cybersecurity conference videos from GreHack 2018 covering various cutting-edge topics.
Automated Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) software for rapid incident response and intrusion investigations.
A simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes attempting to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe.