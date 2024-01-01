ransomware

10 tools and resources

NEW

yara_rules Logo

yara_rules

0 (0)

A collection of YARA rules for Windows, Linux, and Other threats.

Threat Management
Free
yararulethreat-detectionwindowslinuxransomware
Purple Academy by Picus Logo

Purple Academy by Picus

0 (0)

Platform offering cybersecurity courses for Red, Blue, and Purple Teamers by Picus.

Training and Resources
Free
blue-teamcyber-threatsmitre-attackransomware
Malware Patrol Logo

Malware Patrol

0 (0)

Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection.

Threat Management
Commercial
threat-intelligenceiocmalwareransomwarephishingcommand-and-control
Incident Response Techniques for Ransomware Attacks Logo

Incident Response Techniques for Ransomware Attacks

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to understanding and responding to modern ransomware attacks, covering incident response, cyber threat intelligence, and forensic analysis.

Training and Resources
Free
ransomwareincident-responsecyber-threat-intelligencedigital-forensics
Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection Logo

Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection

0 (0)

Advanced Endpoint Protection is a complete endpoint protection platform that provides advanced threat protection against ransomware, data breaches, and malware.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectionzero-trustransomwaremalwaremachine-learning
Nomoreransom Logo

Nomoreransom

0 (0)

No More Ransom is a collaborative project to combat ransomware attacks by providing decryption tools and prevention advice.

Digital Forensics
Free
ransomwaredecryptioncybersecurityransomware-prevention
Hack.lu 2019 Conference Logo

Hack.lu 2019 Conference

0 (0)

Cybersecurity conference with talks on privacy, security monitoring, ransomware, and more.

Miscellaneous
Free
conferencecybersecurityprivacyransomware
GreHack 2018 Conference Videos Logo

GreHack 2018 Conference Videos

0 (0)

Collection of cybersecurity conference videos from GreHack 2018 covering various cutting-edge topics.

Training and Resources
Free
ransomwarecybersecurity
Cyber Triage Logo

Cyber Triage

0 (0)

Automated Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) software for rapid incident response and intrusion investigations.

Security Operations
Commercial
digital-forensicsincident-responsedfirmalware-analysisransomware
Raccine Logo

Raccine

0 (0)

A simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes attempting to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe.

Endpoint Security
Free
ransomwaredebugger