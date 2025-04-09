Todyl is a modular cybersecurity platform that consolidates multiple security capabilities into a single-agent solution. The platform consists of five main modules that can be deployed independently or together: 1. SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) - Provides secure network access capabilities 2. SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) - Offers log collection and analysis 3. EDR/NGAV (Endpoint Detection and Response/Next-Generation Antivirus) - Delivers endpoint protection 4. MXDR (Managed eXtended Detection and Response) - Offers managed detection and response services 5. GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) - Helps with compliance and risk management Todyl's architecture is designed to streamline deployment and management through a single-pane-of-glass interface. The platform aims to reduce operational overhead by consolidating multiple security tools into one agent that can be installed across endpoints. The solution is positioned for businesses looking to modernize their cybersecurity strategy, particularly those with limited resources or technical expertise. According to case studies, organizations using Todyl have reported improved visibility across security stacks, reduced false positives, and faster incident response times. Todyl also provides threat intelligence resources, including reports on identity-based attacks and other security threats affecting SMB and mid-market companies.
