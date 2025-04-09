Todyl Logo

Todyl is a modular cybersecurity platform that consolidates multiple security capabilities into a single-agent solution. The platform consists of five main modules that can be deployed independently or together: 1. SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) - Provides secure network access capabilities 2. SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) - Offers log collection and analysis 3. EDR/NGAV (Endpoint Detection and Response/Next-Generation Antivirus) - Delivers endpoint protection 4. MXDR (Managed eXtended Detection and Response) - Offers managed detection and response services 5. GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) - Helps with compliance and risk management Todyl's architecture is designed to streamline deployment and management through a single-pane-of-glass interface. The platform aims to reduce operational overhead by consolidating multiple security tools into one agent that can be installed across endpoints. The solution is positioned for businesses looking to modernize their cybersecurity strategy, particularly those with limited resources or technical expertise. According to case studies, organizations using Todyl have reported improved visibility across security stacks, reduced false positives, and faster incident response times. Todyl also provides threat intelligence resources, including reports on identity-based attacks and other security threats affecting SMB and mid-market companies.

System Two Security Logo
System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
CyberCPR Logo
CyberCPR

Incident response and case management solution for efficient incident response and management.

Free
Security Operations
WALKOFF Logo
WALKOFF

WALKOFF is an automation framework for integrating capabilities and devices to streamline tasks.

Free
Security Operations
CimSweep Logo
CimSweep

CimSweep is a suite of CIM/WMI-based tools for incident response and hunting operations on Windows systems without the need to deploy an agent.

Free
Security Operations
Anomali Logo
Anomali

Anomali is an AI-Powered Security Operations Platform that delivers speed, scale, and performance at a reduced cost, combining ETL, SIEM, XDR, SOAR, and TIP to detect, investigate, respond, and remediate threats.

Commercial
Security Operations
Catalyst SOAR Logo
Catalyst SOAR

Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source.

Free
Security Operations
Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2) Logo
Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2)

A report on detecting lateral movement through tracking event logs, updated to include analysis of various tools and commands used by attackers.

Free
Security Operations
RE&CT Framework Logo
RE&CT Framework

A framework for accumulating, describing, and classifying actionable Incident Response techniques

Free
Security Operations

