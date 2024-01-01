NEW

JS-Scan 0 ( 0 ) A JavaScript scanner built in PHP for scraping URLs and other information. Vulnerability Management Free scannerphp

lw-yara 0 ( 0 ) A Yara ruleset for detecting PHP shells and other webserver malware. Malware Analysis Free appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionphpweb-security

Webshell-Sniper 0 ( 0 ) A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL. Application Security Free phpmysqlunixterminalweb-server

Mellivora Mellivora 0 ( 0 ) Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine with a wide range of features for managing Capture The Flag competitions. Miscellaneous Free ctfcapture-the-flagphpsecurity-educationinfoseclearning

league/oauth2-server 0 ( 0 ) A PHP OAuth 2.0 authorization server implementation with support for various grants and RFCs. IAM & Credential Management Free php

Glastopf 0 ( 0 ) Python web application honeypot with vulnerability type emulation and modular design. Honeypots Free honeypotweb-application-securityphpfile-inclusion

bWAPP 0 ( 0 ) A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities. Vulnerability Management Free appsecbug-bountyethical-hackingpenetration-testingphpweb-application-securityweb-security