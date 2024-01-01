php

26 tools and resources

PHP Encryption

A PHP library for secure data encryption with easy-to-use API.

Data Protection and Cryptography
cryptographyencryptionphpsecuritylibraryopen-source
Stack Honeypot

A PHP port of Rack::Honeypot, a spam trap that detects and blocks spambots

Application Security
phphoneypotmiddlewaresecurityweb-application-security
PHP: The Right Way

Comprehensive guide on best practices for PHP development.

Miscellaneous
phpbest-practicesdependency-managementsecuritytestingdeployment
HoneyView

HoneyView is a tool for analyzing honeyd logfiles graphically and textually.

SIEM and Log Management
shell-scriptphpdatabase
HIHAT - High Interaction Honeypot Analysis Toolkit

A toolkit that transforms PHP applications into web-based high-interaction Honeypots for monitoring and analyzing attacks.

Honeypots
honeypotphpweb-securityincident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-automation
JS-Scan

A JavaScript scanner built in PHP for scraping URLs and other information.

Vulnerability Management
scannerphp
SQL Injection Labs

A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment.

Training and Resources
sql-injectionpentestingweb-securityphpmysql
LFI-Labs

A set of PHP scripts for practicing LFI, RFI, and CMD injection vulnerabilities.

Training and Resources
lfivulnerability-testingexploitationphpapache
lw-yara

A Yara ruleset for detecting PHP shells and other webserver malware.

Malware Analysis
appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionphpweb-security
Webshell-Sniper

A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL.

Application Security
phpmysqlunixterminalweb-server
LAMPSecurity Training

A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security.

Training and Resources
appsecvulnerable-applicationsvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-traininglinuxapachephpmysqlsecurity-testing
Mellivora Mellivora

Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine with a wide range of features for managing Capture The Flag competitions.

Miscellaneous
ctfcapture-the-flagphpsecurity-educationinfoseclearning
Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA)

A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.

Application Security
appsecphpmysqlsql-injectionssrffile-inclusioncsrfcryptography
league/oauth2-server

A PHP OAuth 2.0 authorization server implementation with support for various grants and RFCs.

IAM & Credential Management
php

ircmaxell's Blog

A blog about various cybersecurity-related topics, including home networking, compiler development, and security vulnerabilities.

Blogs and News
networkingphpxssrails
password_compat

A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions.

IAM & Credential Management
phpphp-security
Glastopf

Python web application honeypot with vulnerability type emulation and modular design.

Honeypots
honeypotweb-application-securityphpfile-inclusion
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA)

A PHP/MySQL web application designed to aid security professionals in testing their skills and tools in a legal environment.

Application Security
appsecappsec-testingdvwaphpmysqlweb-app-securityvulnerable-apps
bWAPP

A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
appsecbug-bountyethical-hackingpenetration-testingphpweb-application-securityweb-security
PHPGGC

A library of PHP unserialize() payloads and a tool to generate them.

Malware Analysis
phpphp-security
random_compat

A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.

Data Protection and Cryptography
phpsecurity
OWASP Damn Vulnerable Web Sockets (DVWS)

OWASP Damn Vulnerable Web Sockets (DVWS) is a vulnerable web application for client-server communication with numerous vulnerabilities.

Application Security
appsecweb-app-securitywebsocketdvwaphpmysql
PHPsploit

Full-featured C2 framework for stealthy communication and control on web servers.

Offensive Security
c2phpweb-serverhttp-headersbackdoorprivilege-escalationlog-analysis
Portable PHP password hashing framework

A portable public domain password hashing framework for PHP applications.

Data Protection and Cryptography
phpsecurityphp-security
OWASP Hackademic Challenges

A web application security testing platform that helps you test your knowledge on web application security through realistic scenarios with known vulnerabilities.

Application Security
appsecapparmorapachemysqlphpweb-app-security
SentinelTestbed

A vulnerable web site for testing Sentinel features

Vulnerability Management
phpsqliteweb-app-securityvulnerable-appspentestsecurity-testing