Checkmarx Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a security solution designed to identify, prioritize, and remediate risks in open source components within applications. The tool scans software dependencies to detect vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license compliance issues in open source libraries. It provides exploitable path analysis to help prioritize remediation efforts by identifying which vulnerabilities are actually accessible to attackers. Key capabilities include: - Software vulnerability detection in open source libraries - Malicious package detection to identify potentially harmful dependencies - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation for transparency - Private package scanning for internal libraries - AI-generated code scanning capabilities - Integration with CI/CD pipelines and development workflows Checkmarx SCA is part of the broader Checkmarx One platform, which offers a unified approach to application security testing. The solution aims to minimize disruption to developer workflows while providing security teams with visibility into open source risks. The tool provides remediation guidance to help developers address identified issues and can be integrated into existing development environments. It supports numerous programming languages, frameworks, and technologies to accommodate diverse development ecosystems.
