SIEM
Solutions for collecting, analyzing, and managing security logs and events.
Explore 54 curated tools and resources
RELATED TASKS
LATEST ADDITIONS
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.
A compliant audit log tool that provides a searchable, exportable record of read/write events.
A log management solution that optimizes SIEM performance, provides rapid search and troubleshooting, and meets compliance requirements.
A tool that collects and displays user activity and system events on a Windows system.
A dynamic GUI for advanced log analysis, allowing users to execute SQL queries on structured log data.
HoneyView is a tool for analyzing honeyd logfiles graphically and textually.
A tool for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, implementing various techniques to detect attacks against web applications.
Cybersecurity project for security monitoring of Node.js applications.
A framework for generating log events without the need for infrastructure, allowing for simple, repeatable, and randomized log event creation.
Logdissect is a CLI utility and Python library for analyzing log files and other data.
A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.
Browse a library of EQL analytics now natively integrated in Elasticsearch.
Standalone SIGMA-based detection tool for EVTX, Auditd, Sysmon for Linux, XML or JSONL/NDJSON Logs.
PINNED
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.