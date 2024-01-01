Ripple 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A "panic button" app for triggering a "ripple effect" across apps that are set up to respond to panic events. Please visit our website here to learn more about Ripple. How to use it? You can find more informations on the purpose of Ripple, and how to use it, on our blog post. Translating Join the Transifex page of Ripple and help us to translate this app in your own language !