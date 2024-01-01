A Live Response collection script for Incident Response that automates the collection of artifacts from various Unix-like operating systems.
A "panic button" app for triggering a "ripple effect" across apps that are set up to respond to panic events. Please visit our website here to learn more about Ripple. How to use it? You can find more informations on the purpose of Ripple, and how to use it, on our blog post. Translating Join the Transifex page of Ripple and help us to translate this app in your own language !
AWS Community repository of custom Config rules with instructions for leveraging and developing AWS Config Rules.
Repository of default playbooks and custom functions for Splunk SOAR instances with content migration to Splunk's GitHub.
A comprehensive auditd configuration for Linux systems following best practices.
A web collaborative platform for incident responders to share technical details during investigations, shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades.
Open source application to instantly remediate common security issues through the use of AWS Config.