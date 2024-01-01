SSHWATCH v2.0 Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) for Secure Shell (SSH) Logo

Continuously tail system security logs, searching for failed SSH login attempts. After a set number of consecutive failed attempts, the source IP is blocked using iptables and NMAP/DIG is run to probe the blocked IP. Requirements: Linux (Redhat, Debian) root or equivalent, OPENSSH Server, Python 2.4+, iptables (IPv4), NMAP.

