SSHWATCH v2.0 Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) for Secure Shell (SSH)

TCPFLOW is a tool for capturing data transmitted over TCP connections.
Continuously tail system security logs, searching for failed SSH login attempts. After a set number of consecutive failed attempts, the source IP is blocked using iptables and NMAP/DIG is run to probe the blocked IP. Requirements: Linux (Redhat, Debian) root or equivalent, OPENSSH Server, Python 2.4+, iptables (IPv4), NMAP.
TCPFLOW is a tool for capturing data transmitted over TCP connections.
A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications.
Ensnare is a gem plugin for Ruby on Rails that enables quick deployment of a malicious behavior detection and response scheme using Honey Traps and Trap Responses.
A lookup service for AS-numbers and prefixes by country
A tool for domain recognition and subdomain monitoring
DOS attack by sending fake BPDUs to disrupt switches' STP engines.