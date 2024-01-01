4 tools and resources
echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing.
An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers.
King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.
A platform for creating and managing fake phishing campaigns to raise awareness and train users to identify suspicious emails.