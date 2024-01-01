security-awareness

4 tools and resources

echoCTF Logo

echoCTF

echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagcybersecuritypenetration-testingsecurity-trainingsecurity-awareness
Gophish Logo

Gophish

An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers.

Specialized Security
Free
phishingpenetration-testingsecurity-awarenessopen-sourcetoolkitsecurity-training
King Phisher Logo

King Phisher

King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.

Specialized Security
Free
phishingsecurity-trainingsecurity-testingsecurity-awarenesssecurity-education
Swordphish Logo

Swordphish

A platform for creating and managing fake phishing campaigns to raise awareness and train users to identify suspicious emails.

Specialized Security
Free
phishingsecurity-trainingsecurity-awarenessincident-responsesecurity-education