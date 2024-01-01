NEW

liffier 0 ( 0 ) A simple snippet to increment ../ on the URL. Miscellaneous Free vulnerability-detectionweb-app-securitysecurity-auditpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment

BurpJSLinkFinder 0 ( 0 ) A Burp extension for scanning JavaScript files for endpoint links Application Security Free appsecjavascriptsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection

XSSwagger 0 ( 0 ) A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks Application Security Free xssvulnerability-scanningsecurity-auditdevsecopssecurity-testing

Dorothy 0 ( 0 ) Dorothy is a tool to test monitoring and detection capabilities for Okta environments, with modules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® tactics. Threat Management Free security-auditattack-simulationmitre-attackdetection-rules

Yar 0 ( 0 ) A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories. Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-detectionsecurity-auditcompliancesecurity-scanningpenetration-testing

CorsMe 0 ( 0 ) A tool to scan for CORS misconfigurations in web applications Application Security Free appsecsecurity-auditweb-app-securityvulnerability-detection

Bastille-Linux 0 ( 0 ) Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings. Miscellaneous Free appseccomplianceconfiguration-managementhardeningsecurity-auditsecurity-hardening

AttackSurfaceMapper 0 ( 0 ) Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces. Vulnerability Management Free attack-surfacereconnaissancenetwork-discoveryvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-audit

Hunter 0 ( 0 ) An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns. Threat Management Free appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit

bundler-audit 0 ( 0 ) Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources. Vulnerability Management Free rubyvulnerability-scanningsecurity-audit

npq 0 ( 0 ) A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process. Application Security Free npmyarnpackage-managementsecurity-auditvulnerability-scanningpackage-audit

aws-summarize-account-activity 0 ( 0 ) Analyzes CloudTrail data of a given AWS account and generates a summary of recently active IAM principals, API calls they made, as well as regions, IP addresses and user agents they used. Cloud and Container Security Free awscloudtrailiamsecurity-auditcloud-security

CFRipper 0 ( 0 ) CFRipper is a Library and CLI security analyzer for AWS CloudFormation templates. Application Security Free awscloud-securitycompliancesecurity-audit

check-my-headers 0 ( 0 ) Fast and simple way to check any HTTP Headers Miscellaneous Free api-metadataappsechttp-headerssecurity-auditweb-security

CRT sh 0 ( 0 ) Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs. Vulnerability Management Free ssltlscertificatecryptographysecurity-audit

Websecurify 0 ( 0 ) Websecurify provides efficient ways to protect organizations with sophisticated technology and expert consultancy. Application Security Free appsecsecurity-audit

httpry 0 ( 0 ) A specialized packet sniffer for displaying and logging HTTP traffic, designed to capture, parse, and log traffic for later analysis. Network Security Free network-securitylog-analysisnetwork-monitoringsecurity-audit

Seatbelt 0 ( 0 ) Comprehensive host-survey tool for security checks in C#. Offensive Security Free csharpsecurity-auditoffensive-security

Dockerscan 0 ( 0 ) A Docker analysis tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in Docker environments Vulnerability Management Free dockerdocker-securitycontainer-securitynetwork-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-audit

git-all-secrets 0 ( 0 ) A tool to capture all the git secrets by leveraging multiple open source git searching tools. Vulnerability Management Free gitsecurity-auditcompliance

Confused 0 ( 0 ) A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in dependency configurations by checking for lingering free namespaces for private package names. Application Security Free dependency-managementdependency-scanningpackage-managementsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection

Otseca 0 ( 0 ) Open source security auditing tool to search and dump system configuration. Vulnerability Management Free penetration-testingsecurity-auditsystem-administrationsecurity-research

DueDLLigence 0 ( 0 ) DueDLLigence is an open-source tool for identifying and analyzing DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing automated analysis and remediation guidance. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorbinary-securitydllsecurity-auditsecurity-testingwindows

PlumHound 0 ( 0 ) A BloodHoundAD Report Engine for Security Teams to identify Active Directory security vulnerabilities and harden common configuration vulnerabilities and oversights. Vulnerability Management Free blue-teamcybersecuritypentestsecurity-auditsecurity-tools