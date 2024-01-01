security-audit

67 tools and resources

NEW

Securden Unified PAM Logo

Securden Unified PAM

0 (0)

A powerful tool that enables organizations to discover, manage, and secure privileged access, helping to reduce the risks associated with privileged accounts and activities.

IAM & Credential Management
Commercial
privileged-access-managementpamaccess-managementcompliancesecurity-audit
gitGraber Logo

gitGraber

0 (0)

Monitor GitHub for sensitive data

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
infosecsecurity-auditdata-protectionsensitive-datagithubreal-time-monitoring
liffier Logo

liffier

0 (0)

A simple snippet to increment ../ on the URL.

Miscellaneous
Free
vulnerability-detectionweb-app-securitysecurity-auditpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
BurpJSLinkFinder Logo

BurpJSLinkFinder

0 (0)

A Burp extension for scanning JavaScript files for endpoint links

Application Security
Free
appsecjavascriptsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
Nosey Parker Logo

Nosey Parker

0 (0)

A command-line program for finding secrets and sensitive information in textual data and Git history.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisgitsecurity-audit
Secret Bridge Logo

Secret Bridge

0 (0)

Monitors GitHub for leaked secrets

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
githubsecurity-monitoringdevsecopscompliancesecurity-audit
XSSwagger Logo

XSSwagger

0 (0)

A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks

Application Security
Free
xssvulnerability-scanningsecurity-auditdevsecopssecurity-testing
s3_objects_check Logo

s3_objects_check

0 (0)

A tool to identify publicly accessible S3 objects

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitys3security-audit
Talisman Logo

Talisman

0 (0)

Pre-commit hook for validating outgoing changeset

Application Security
Free
security-auditcode-securityvulnerability-detection
Dorothy Logo

Dorothy

0 (0)

Dorothy is a tool to test monitoring and detection capabilities for Okta environments, with modules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® tactics.

Threat Management
Free
security-auditattack-simulationmitre-attackdetection-rules
Yar Logo

Yar

0 (0)

A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-detectionsecurity-auditcompliancesecurity-scanningpenetration-testing
EarlyBird Logo

EarlyBird

0 (0)

A sensitive data detection tool for scanning source code repositories

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
ci-cdsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
Retraced Logo

Retraced

0 (0)

A compliant audit log tool that provides a searchable, exportable record of read/write events.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
complianceloggingsecurity-audit
Prowler Logo

Prowler

0 (0)

An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsazuregcpkubernetessecurity-auditcomplianceincident-responsehardeningforensics
Enumerate IAM Permissions Logo

Enumerate IAM Permissions

0 (0)

Identify AWS IAM permissions by brute-forcing API calls.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiamsecurity-auditsecurity-automation
Nikto Logo

Nikto

0 (0)

Web server scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
web-app-securityweb-serverscannervulnerability-detectionsecurity-audit
npm-scan Logo

npm-scan

0 (0)

An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.

Vulnerability Management
Free
npmvulnerability-scanningsecurity-auditnodejs
Log Parser Lizard Logo

Log Parser Lizard

0 (0)

A dynamic GUI for advanced log analysis, allowing users to execute SQL queries on structured log data.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-analysissqlguilog-parsingsecurity-audit
CorsMe Logo

CorsMe

0 (0)

A tool to scan for CORS misconfigurations in web applications

Application Security
Free
appsecsecurity-auditweb-app-securityvulnerability-detection
Conmachi Container Scanner Logo

Conmachi Container Scanner

0 (0)

Conmachi is a Golang tool for scanning container environments for security issues.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
container-securitysecurity-auditgolang
Bastille-Linux Logo

Bastille-Linux

0 (0)

Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings.

Miscellaneous
Free
appseccomplianceconfiguration-managementhardeningsecurity-auditsecurity-hardening
AWS Scout2 Logo

AWS Scout2

0 (0)

AWS Scout2 is a security tool for AWS administrators to assess their environment's security posture.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awssecurity-auditsecurity-postureattack-surfacecloud-securitycompliance
Contribution Guidelines Logo

Contribution Guidelines

0 (0)

Guidelines for contributing to a cybersecurity tools and resources list

Training and Resources
Free
access-controlasset-inventorycompliancecybersecurityinfrastructuresecurity-auditsecurity-standards
AttackSurfaceMapper Logo

AttackSurfaceMapper

0 (0)

Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.

Vulnerability Management
Free
attack-surfacereconnaissancenetwork-discoveryvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-audit
snync Logo

snync

0 (0)

Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsecdependency-managementdependency-scanningdevsecopsnpmpackage-managementsecurity-audit
Dow Jones Hammer Logo

Dow Jones Hammer

0 (0)

Multi-account cloud security tool for AWS with real-time reporting and auto-remediation capabilities.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitysecurity-audit
IAMSpy Logo

IAMSpy

0 (0)

A library utilizing Z3 prover to analyze AWS IAM policies.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-iamiamsecurity-audit
Hunter Logo

Hunter

0 (0)

An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.

Threat Management
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycompliancedata-securityemail-securityinfosecsecurity-audit
CIS Benchmarks Audit Logo

CIS Benchmarks Audit

0 (0)

A Python script to check system compliance against CIS Benchmarks with customizable options.

Miscellaneous
Free
ciscompliancesecurity-auditpythonscript
Tracy Logo

Tracy

0 (0)

A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in web applications

Application Security
Free
web-app-securityvulnerability-detectioncode-analysissecurity-auditpenetration-testing
bundler-audit Logo

bundler-audit

0 (0)

Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.

Vulnerability Management
Free
rubyvulnerability-scanningsecurity-audit
Repokid Logo

Repokid

0 (0)

Repokid uses Access Advisor to remove unused service permissions from IAM roles in AWS.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiamsecurity-auditsecurity-automation
Dependency Combobulator Logo

Dependency Combobulator

0 (0)

Open-Source framework for detecting and preventing dependency confusion leakage with a holistic approach and wide technology support.

Application Security
Free
appsecdependency-managementsecurity-auditpentestingsecurity-toolvulnerability-detection
second-order Logo

second-order

0 (0)

Second-order subdomain takeover scanner

Digital Forensics
Free
subdomain-takeovervulnerability-scanningsecurity-auditsecurity-scanning
npq Logo

npq

0 (0)

A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process.

Application Security
Free
npmyarnpackage-managementsecurity-auditvulnerability-scanningpackage-audit
sdc-check Logo

sdc-check

0 (0)

Tool to inform about potential risks in project dependencies list.

Application Security
Free
dependency-managementpackage-securityvulnerability-detectionsecurity-auditpackage-audit
aws-summarize-account-activity Logo

aws-summarize-account-activity

0 (0)

Analyzes CloudTrail data of a given AWS account and generates a summary of recently active IAM principals, API calls they made, as well as regions, IP addresses and user agents they used.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailiamsecurity-auditcloud-security
Nexus Repository Manager Dependency/Namespace Confusion Checker Logo

Nexus Repository Manager Dependency/Namespace Confusion Checker

0 (0)

Script to check for artifacts with the same name between repositories to prevent Dependency Confusion Attacks.

Miscellaneous
Free
dependency-managementdependency-scanningpythonsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
CFRipper Logo

CFRipper

0 (0)

CFRipper is a Library and CLI security analyzer for AWS CloudFormation templates.

Application Security
Free
awscloud-securitycompliancesecurity-audit
check-my-headers Logo

check-my-headers

0 (0)

Fast and simple way to check any HTTP Headers

Miscellaneous
Free
api-metadataappsechttp-headerssecurity-auditweb-security
drydock Logo

drydock

0 (0)

Docker security audit tool with custom audit profiles and JSON report generation based on CIS Docker 1.6 Benchmark.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockersecurity-auditpythoncisbenchmark
CRT sh Logo

CRT sh

0 (0)

Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.

Vulnerability Management
Free
ssltlscertificatecryptographysecurity-audit

Websecurify

0 (0)

Websecurify provides efficient ways to protect organizations with sophisticated technology and expert consultancy.

Application Security
Free
appsecsecurity-audit

httpry

0 (0)

A specialized packet sniffer for displaying and logging HTTP traffic, designed to capture, parse, and log traffic for later analysis.

Network Security
Free
network-securitylog-analysisnetwork-monitoringsecurity-audit
LUNAR Lockdown UNix Auditing and Reporting Logo

LUNAR Lockdown UNix Auditing and Reporting

0 (0)

A tool for auditing and reporting Unix host security with the ability to perform a lockdown.

Miscellaneous
Free
ciscompliancesecurity-auditshell-script
Seatbelt Logo

Seatbelt

0 (0)

Comprehensive host-survey tool for security checks in C#.

Offensive Security
Free
csharpsecurity-auditoffensive-security
AWS Key Usage Detector Logo

AWS Key Usage Detector

0 (0)

Detect off-instance key usage in AWS by analyzing CloudTrail files locally.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailcloud-securitysecurity-auditcompliance
CloudMapper Logo

CloudMapper

0 (0)

A tool to analyze and audit AWS environments for security issues and misconfigurations.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycompliancesecurity-auditsecurity-configuration
Dockerscan Logo

Dockerscan

0 (0)

A Docker analysis tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in Docker environments

Vulnerability Management
Free
dockerdocker-securitycontainer-securitynetwork-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-audit

Active Directory Security

0 (0)

A comprehensive resource for securing Active Directory, including attack methods and effective defenses.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
appsecattack-pathsblue-teampowershellsecurity-audit
git-all-secrets Logo

git-all-secrets

0 (0)

A tool to capture all the git secrets by leveraging multiple open source git searching tools.

Vulnerability Management
Free
gitsecurity-auditcompliance
Sherlock PowerShell Script Logo

Sherlock PowerShell Script

0 (0)

Powerful PowerShell script for identifying missing software patches for local privilege escalation vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
patch-managementvulnerability-scanningpowershellsecurity-audit
Confused Logo

Confused

0 (0)

A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in dependency configurations by checking for lingering free namespaces for private package names.

Application Security
Free
dependency-managementdependency-scanningpackage-managementsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
Otseca Logo

Otseca

0 (0)

Open source security auditing tool to search and dump system configuration.

Vulnerability Management
Free
penetration-testingsecurity-auditsystem-administrationsecurity-research

Altoro Mutual Online Banking

0 (0)

Altoro Mutual offers online banking, real estate financing, business credit cards, retirement solutions, and prioritizes privacy and security.

Specialized Security
Free
compliancedata-protectionsecuritysecurity-audit
CloudFrunt Logo

CloudFrunt

0 (0)

Identifies misconfigured CloudFront domains vulnerable to hijacking

Application Security
Free
cloud-securitysecurity-auditconfiguration-managementvulnerability-detection
DueDLLigence Logo

DueDLLigence

0 (0)

DueDLLigence is an open-source tool for identifying and analyzing DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing automated analysis and remediation guidance.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapparmorbinary-securitydllsecurity-auditsecurity-testingwindows
SkyWrapper Logo

SkyWrapper

0 (0)

Open-source tool for analyzing AWS temporary tokens to detect malicious activity.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securityiamsecurity-auditcompliance
IntelligenceX Logo

IntelligenceX

0 (0)

Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues.

Threat Management
Free
vulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-scanningcompliancesecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
AWS CloudTrail Logo

AWS CloudTrail

0 (0)

Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
awscloud-securitycloudtrailcloudwatchcomplianceloggingsecurity-audit
CSP Auditor Logo

CSP Auditor

0 (0)

A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.

Application Security
Free
cspcontent-security-policysecurity-audit
Principal Mapper Logo

Principal Mapper

0 (0)

A script and library for identifying risks in AWS IAM configuration

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-iamiamsecurity-auditsecurity-configurationsecurity-automation

Alert(1) to Win

0 (0)

A free online tool that scans and fixes common security issues in WordPress websites.

Application Security
Free
wordpresssecurity-auditvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysecurity-testingcompliance
PlumHound Logo

PlumHound

0 (0)

A BloodHoundAD Report Engine for Security Teams to identify Active Directory security vulnerabilities and harden common configuration vulnerabilities and oversights.

Vulnerability Management
Free
blue-teamcybersecuritypentestsecurity-auditsecurity-tools
Spoofcheck Logo

Spoofcheck

0 (0)

Simple script to check a domain's email protections and identify vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
email-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-audit
Factual Rules Generator Logo

Factual Rules Generator

0 (0)

Open source tool for generating YARA rules about installed software from a running OS.

Digital Forensics
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisforensicsrule-enginesecurity-audit
Checkov Logo

Checkov

0 (0)

Static code analysis tool for infrastructure as code (IaC) and software composition analysis (SCA) with over 1000 built-in policies for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Application Security
Free
cloud-securitycomplianceinfrastructure-as-codesecurity-audit