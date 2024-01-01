26 tools and resources
A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness
Fast web spider written in Go
A fast and reliable port scanner for attack surface discovery
A simple SSRF-testing sheriff written in Go
A simple web crawler written in Go
Emulate offensive attack techniques in the cloud with a self-contained Go binary.
A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API
A set of Go-based emulators for testing network security and analyzing network traffic.
A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal.
A tool for pillaging Docker registries to extract image manifests and configurations.
SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities.
An alternative to the auditd daemon with goals of safety, speed, JSON output, and pluggable pipelines connecting to the Linux kernel via netlink.
Automatically curate open-source Yara rules and run scans with YAYA.
A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options.
Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge.
Ebowla is a tool for generating payloads in Python, GO, and PowerShell with support for Reflective DLLs.
Web application for visualizing live GPS locations on an SVG world map using honeypot captures.
A low-interaction SSH honeypot tool for recording authentication attempts.
Go bindings for YARA with installation and build instructions.
A simple Postgres honey pot inspired by Elastichoney.
Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks.
Vulnerability scanner for Linux/FreeBSD, written in Go, agent-less, informs users of vulnerabilities related to the system and affected servers.
A Go-based honeypot server for detecting and logging attacker activity
A free, fast, and flexible multi-platform IOC and YARA scanner for Windows, Linux, and macOS.
A comprehensive guide to Python 3 syntax, features, and resources in a single image.