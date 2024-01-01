NEW

Naabu 0 ( 0 ) A fast and reliable port scanner for attack surface discovery Network Security Free gobug-bountypentest

Chaos Client 0 ( 0 ) A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API Offensive Security Free godatabase

go-emulators 0 ( 0 ) A set of Go-based emulators for testing network security and analyzing network traffic. Network Security Free network-securitynetwork-testingvulnerability-testinggo

Drupot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal. Honeypots Free honeypotgohpfeedsloggingscanning

ffuf 0 ( 0 ) Fast web fuzzer written in Go Honeypots Free gofuzzinghttphttpsftp

Syrup 0 ( 0 ) SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testingcybersecurity

go-audit 0 ( 0 ) An alternative to the auditd daemon with goals of safety, speed, JSON output, and pluggable pipelines connecting to the Linux kernel via netlink. Endpoint Security Free goauditlinuxjson

Medpot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options. Honeypots Free honeypotgodockercontainerization

vnclowpot 0 ( 0 ) Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge. Honeypots Free vnchoneypotlow-interactiongopentesting

Ebowla 0 ( 0 ) Ebowla is a tool for generating payloads in Python, GO, and PowerShell with support for Reflective DLLs. Offensive Security Free payload-generationpythongopowershell

HoneyMap 0 ( 0 ) Web application for visualizing live GPS locations on an SVG world map using honeypot captures. Miscellaneous Free visualizationhoneytraphpfeedsgo

sshlowpot 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction SSH honeypot tool for recording authentication attempts. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testing

pghoney 0 ( 0 ) A simple Postgres honey pot inspired by Elastichoney. Honeypots Free honey-potgosecurity-testingpentest

honeyssh 0 ( 0 ) Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks. Honeypots Free sshbrute-forcehoney-potlog-analysissecurity-monitoringgo

Vuls 0 ( 0 ) Vulnerability scanner for Linux/FreeBSD, written in Go, agent-less, informs users of vulnerabilities related to the system and affected servers. Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-scanninglinuxgo