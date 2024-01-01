go

Rizin Logo

Rizin

0 (0)

A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness

Digital Forensics
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisdisassemblydebuggingforensic-toolscriptingpythonrubyrustgo
Gospider Logo

Gospider

0 (0)

Fast web spider written in Go

Offensive Security
Free
crawlergoweb-scrapingdata-mining
Naabu Logo

Naabu

0 (0)

A fast and reliable port scanner for attack surface discovery

Network Security
Free
gobug-bountypentest
SSRF-Sheriff Logo

SSRF-Sheriff

0 (0)

A simple SSRF-testing sheriff written in Go

Offensive Security
Free
ssrfgoweb-securityvulnerability-scanning
crawley Logo

crawley

0 (0)

A simple web crawler written in Go

Network Security
Free
crawlerweb-crawlergoweb-securitynetwork-security
Stratus Red Team Logo

Stratus Red Team

0 (0)

Emulate offensive attack techniques in the cloud with a self-contained Go binary.

Offensive Security
Free
cloudred-teammitre-attackgodocker
Chaos Client Logo

Chaos Client

0 (0)

A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API

Offensive Security
Free
godatabase
go-emulators Logo

go-emulators

0 (0)

A set of Go-based emulators for testing network security and analyzing network traffic.

Network Security
Free
network-securitynetwork-testingvulnerability-testinggo
Drupot Logo

Drupot

0 (0)

A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotgohpfeedsloggingscanning
ffuf Logo

ffuf

0 (0)

Fast web fuzzer written in Go

Honeypots
Free
gofuzzinghttphttpsftp
go-pillage-registries Logo

go-pillage-registries

0 (0)

A tool for pillaging Docker registries to extract image manifests and configurations.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockerregistryimage-managementcontainer-securitygo
Syrup Logo

Syrup

0 (0)

SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testingcybersecurity
go-audit Logo

go-audit

0 (0)

An alternative to the auditd daemon with goals of safety, speed, JSON output, and pluggable pipelines connecting to the Linux kernel via netlink.

Endpoint Security
Free
goauditlinuxjson
YAYA - Yet Another Yara Automaton Logo

YAYA - Yet Another Yara Automaton

0 (0)

Automatically curate open-source Yara rules and run scans with YAYA.

Threat Management
Free
yarascanningdockergo
Medpot Logo

Medpot

0 (0)

A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotgodockercontainerization
vnclowpot Logo

vnclowpot

0 (0)

Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge.

Honeypots
Free
vnchoneypotlow-interactiongopentesting
Ebowla Logo

Ebowla

0 (0)

Ebowla is a tool for generating payloads in Python, GO, and PowerShell with support for Reflective DLLs.

Offensive Security
Free
payload-generationpythongopowershell
HoneyMap Logo

HoneyMap

0 (0)

Web application for visualizing live GPS locations on an SVG world map using honeypot captures.

Miscellaneous
Free
visualizationhoneytraphpfeedsgo
sshlowpot Logo

sshlowpot

0 (0)

A low-interaction SSH honeypot tool for recording authentication attempts.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testing
go-yara Logo

go-yara

0 (0)

Go bindings for YARA with installation and build instructions.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaragobinary-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
pghoney Logo

pghoney

0 (0)

A simple Postgres honey pot inspired by Elastichoney.

Honeypots
Free
honey-potgosecurity-testingpentest
honeyssh Logo

honeyssh

0 (0)

Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks.

Honeypots
Free
sshbrute-forcehoney-potlog-analysissecurity-monitoringgo
Vuls Logo

Vuls

0 (0)

Vulnerability scanner for Linux/FreeBSD, written in Go, agent-less, informs users of vulnerabilities related to the system and affected servers.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scanninglinuxgo
go-HoneyPot Logo

go-HoneyPot

0 (0)

A Go-based honeypot server for detecting and logging attacker activity

Honeypots
Free
honeypotgonetwork-securityattack-detectionincident-response
THOR Lite Logo

THOR Lite

0 (0)

A free, fast, and flexible multi-platform IOC and YARA scanner for Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Endpoint Security
Free
iocyarascannerfile-systemgo
Python3 in one pic Logo

Python3 in one pic

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to Python 3 syntax, features, and resources in a single image.

Training and Resources
Free
pythonjavascriptgo