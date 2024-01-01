data-science

Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension Logo

Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension

0 (0)

A browser extension that helps you find and track sensitive data exposure across the web.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
data-breachdata-securitymachine-learningdata-sciencebrowser-extensionsecurity-tool
Synthetic Adversarial Log Objects (SALO) Logo

Synthetic Adversarial Log Objects (SALO)

0 (0)

A framework for generating log events without the need for infrastructure, allowing for simple, repeatable, and randomized log event creation.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
security-researchdata-sciencenetwork-securitydnscloud-native
Maldatabase Logo

Maldatabase

0 (0)

Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform providing malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds for malware data science and threat intelligence.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalwaredata-sciencebig-datamachine-learning
VERIS Community Database Logo

VERIS Community Database

0 (0)

A comprehensive and unrestricted dataset of security incidents for research and decision-making

Threat Management
Free
cybersecurityincident-responsethreat-intelligencedata-science