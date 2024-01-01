BotScout.com provides proactive bot detection, screening, and banning through a powerful API.
ActorTrackr is an open source web application for storing, searching, and linking Actor related data sourced from users and public repositories like APTNotes and 'APT Groups and Operations' spreadsheet. Users are encouraged to contribute publicly available information to enhance data sharing and create their own internal ActorTrackr for sensitive data. Installation instructions can be found in setup/setup_steps.sh. Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 by Lookingglass Cyber Solutions.
Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is a government agency that provides alerts, advisories, and resources to help protect the United States' critical infrastructure from cyber threats.
Repository of IOCs provided under the Apache 2.0 license
Python-based client for IBM XForce Exchange with an improved version available.
A reference implementation for collecting events and performing CAR analytics to detect potential adversary activity.