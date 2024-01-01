ActorTrackr 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ActorTrackr is an open source web application for storing, searching, and linking Actor related data sourced from users and public repositories like APTNotes and 'APT Groups and Operations' spreadsheet. Users are encouraged to contribute publicly available information to enhance data sharing and create their own internal ActorTrackr for sensitive data. Installation instructions can be found in setup/setup_steps.sh. Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 by Lookingglass Cyber Solutions.