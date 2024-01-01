sysmon

Kunai

Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Free
securitylinuxsysmonebpfrustthreat-huntingsecurity-monitoring
Detecting the Elusive - Active Directory Threat Hunting

A comprehensive resource for threat hunting in Active Directory environments, covering tracking command-line/PowerShell activity, Kerberoasting detection, auditing attacker activity, and monitoring enterprise command-line activity.

Guides and eBooks
Free
threat-huntingsysmonauditing
sysmon-modular

A Sysmon configuration repository for customizing Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configurations with modular setup.

Security Operations
Free
sysmonsysinternalsconfigurationrepository
Cyber Threat Hunting

A collection of tools and resources for threat hunters.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingopen-sourceosquerysysmonai
Sentinel ATT&CK

A threat hunting capability that leverages Sysmon and MITRE ATT&CK on Azure Sentinel

Threat Management
Free
sysmonmitre-attackthreat-hunting
Sysmon Learning Resources

A curated list of resources for learning about deploying, managing, and hunting with Microsoft Sysmon.

Threat Management
Free
sysmonsysinternals
ThreatHunting

A Splunk app mapped to MITRE ATT&CK to guide threat hunts.

Threat Management
Free
splunksysmonmitre-attackincident-responsethreat-hunting

Threat Hunting with Sysmon: Word Document with Macro

A tool for investigating incidents involving users clicking on emails with links or attachments and opening macro-enabled word documents using Sysmon.

Threat Management
Free
sysmonincident-response
Sysmon for Linux

Sysmon for Linux is a tool that monitors and logs system activity with advanced filtering to identify malicious activity.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
sysmonlinuxsecurity-monitoring
Forensia

Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
anti-forensicsred-teampost-exploitationincident-responseforensicssysmon
sysmon-config

A Sysmon configuration file template with detailed explanations and tutorial-like features.

Security Operations
Free
sysmonwindowssecurity-monitoring
Windows EVTX Samples [200 EVTX examples]

Container of 200 Windows EVTX samples for testing detection scripts and training on DFIR.

Threat Management
Free
windowsevent-logsysmonpowershellthreat-huntingdfir
SysmonSearch

SysmonSearch makes event log analysis more effective by aggregating Microsoft Sysmon logs and providing detailed analysis through Elasticsearch and Kibana.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
sysmonelasticsearchkibanaevent-log-analysis