Kunai 0 ( 0 ) Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities. Endpoint Security Free securitylinuxsysmonebpfrustthreat-huntingsecurity-monitoring

sysmon-modular 0 ( 0 ) A Sysmon configuration repository for customizing Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configurations with modular setup. Security Operations Free sysmonsysinternalsconfigurationrepository

Sentinel ATT&CK 0 ( 0 ) A threat hunting capability that leverages Sysmon and MITRE ATT&CK on Azure Sentinel Threat Management Free sysmonmitre-attackthreat-hunting

Sysmon Learning Resources 0 ( 0 ) A curated list of resources for learning about deploying, managing, and hunting with Microsoft Sysmon. Threat Management Free sysmonsysinternals

ThreatHunting 0 ( 0 ) A Splunk app mapped to MITRE ATT&CK to guide threat hunts. Threat Management Free splunksysmonmitre-attackincident-responsethreat-hunting

Forensia 0 ( 0 ) Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities. Digital Forensics Free anti-forensicsred-teampost-exploitationincident-responseforensicssysmon

sysmon-config 0 ( 0 ) A Sysmon configuration file template with detailed explanations and tutorial-like features. Security Operations Free sysmonwindowssecurity-monitoring