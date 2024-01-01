24 tools and resources
netsniff-ng is a free Linux networking toolkit with zero-copy mechanisms for network development, analysis, and auditing.
A network forensics tool for visualizing packet captures as network diagrams with detailed analysis.
A script for extracting network metadata and fingerprints such as JA3 and HASSH from packet capture files or live network traffic.
Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.
A tool for classifying packets into flows based on 4-tuple without additional processing.
Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse.
A free, open-source network protocol analyzer for capturing and displaying packet-level data.
TCPFLOW is a tool for capturing data transmitted over TCP connections.
High-speed packet capture library with user-level network socket.
A multiplatform C++ library for capturing, parsing, and crafting network packets with support for various network protocols.
Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for tcpdump trace files manipulation.
Yaraprocessor allows for scanning data streams in unique ways and dynamic scanning of payloads from network packet captures.
A centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open source big data technologies.
A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers.
A complete suite of tools for assessing WiFi network security with capabilities for monitoring, attacking, testing, and cracking.
Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding.
Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic.
Network metadata capture and analysis tool
Stenographer is a high-performance full-packet-capture utility for intrusion detection and incident response purposes.
High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.
High-performance remote packet capture and collection tool used for forensic analysis in cloud workloads.
Netis Cloud Probe is an open source project for capturing and analyzing network packets across different machines.
An extensible network forensic analysis framework with deep packet analysis and plugin support.