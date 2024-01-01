packet-capture

24 tools and resources

netsniff-ng toolkit Logo

netsniff-ng toolkit

0 (0)

netsniff-ng is a free Linux networking toolkit with zero-copy mechanisms for network development, analysis, and auditing.

Network Security
Free
network-analysisdebuggingauditingnetwork-reconnaissancepcappacket-capture
PcapXray Logo

PcapXray

0 (0)

A network forensics tool for visualizing packet captures as network diagrams with detailed analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
packet-capturefile-extraction
fatt Logo

fatt

0 (0)

A script for extracting network metadata and fingerprints such as JA3 and HASSH from packet capture files or live network traffic.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturepcapnetwork-forensic-analysishoneypotja3
Tcpreplay Logo

Tcpreplay

0 (0)

Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytcpdumpnetwork-trafficpacket-capturenetwork-testingsecurity-testing
pkt2flow Logo

pkt2flow

0 (0)

A tool for classifying packets into flows based on 4-tuple without additional processing.

Network Security
Free
packet-capturepcapflow-analysisnetwork-security
Sniff Logo

Sniff

0 (0)

Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse.

Network Security
Free
tcpdumpnetwork-securitypacket-capturenetwork-monitoringlinux
wireshark Logo

wireshark

0 (0)

A free, open-source network protocol analyzer for capturing and displaying packet-level data.

Network Security
Free
network-discoverynetwork-security-monitoringpacket-captureprotocol-analysis
TCPFLOW Logo

TCPFLOW

0 (0)

TCPFLOW is a tool for capturing data transmitted over TCP connections.

Network Security
Free
tcpnetwork-securitypacket-capture
PF_RING Logo

PF_RING

0 (0)

High-speed packet capture library with user-level network socket.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capture
PcapPlusPlus Logo

PcapPlusPlus

0 (0)

A multiplatform C++ library for capturing, parsing, and crafting network packets with support for various network protocols.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturepacket-analysispacket-craftingc++
Netdude Logo

Netdude

0 (0)

Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for tcpdump trace files manipulation.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytcpdumppcapnetwork-analysispacket-capture
Yaraprocessor Logo

Yaraprocessor

0 (0)

Yaraprocessor allows for scanning data streams in unique ways and dynamic scanning of payloads from network packet captures.

Malware Analysis
Free
network-securitypacket-capturesignature-generation
OpenSOC Logo

OpenSOC

0 (0)

A centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open source big data technologies.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
big-datalog-aggregationpacket-capturethreat-intelligencesecurity-monitoringdata-enrichment
pcapfex Logo

pcapfex

0 (0)

A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers.

Digital Forensics
Free
pcapforensicfile-extractionpacket-capturefile-analysisbinary-security
Aircrack-ng Logo

Aircrack-ng

0 (0)

A complete suite of tools for assessing WiFi network security with capabilities for monitoring, attacking, testing, and cracking.

Network Security
Free
wireless-securitypacket-capture
Netcap Logo

Netcap

0 (0)

Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturedata-analysismachine-learninganomaly-detectionintrusion-detection
tcpdump Logo

tcpdump

0 (0)

Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturesecurity-testing
Mercury Logo

Mercury

0 (0)

Network metadata capture and analysis tool

Network Security
Free
packet-capturepcapnetwork-security
Apache Metron Logo

Apache Metron

0 (0)

Apache Metron is a centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open-source big data technologies.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-aggregationbig-datasecurity-monitoringthreat-intelligencedata-enrichmentpacket-capture
Stenographer Logo

Stenographer

0 (0)

Stenographer is a high-performance full-packet-capture utility for intrusion detection and incident response purposes.

Network Security
Free
packet-captureintrusion-detectionincident-responsenetwork-securitypacket-analysis
PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy) Logo

PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy)

0 (0)

High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturenetwork-monitoringlibrary
PacketStreamer Logo

PacketStreamer

0 (0)

High-performance remote packet capture and collection tool used for forensic analysis in cloud workloads.

Network Security
Free
packet-capturenetwork-trafficforensic-analysisthreat-detection
Netis Cloud Probe Logo

Netis Cloud Probe

0 (0)

Netis Cloud Probe is an open source project for capturing and analyzing network packets across different machines.

Network Security
Free
packet-capturepacket-analysisnetwork-monitoringnetwork-securityopen-sourcecloud-security
Dshell Logo

Dshell

0 (0)

An extensible network forensic analysis framework with deep packet analysis and plugin support.

Digital Forensics
Free
network-forensic-analysispacket-captureipv6