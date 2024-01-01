NEW

PcapXray 0 ( 0 ) A network forensics tool for visualizing packet captures as network diagrams with detailed analysis. Digital Forensics Free packet-capturefile-extraction

fatt 0 ( 0 ) A script for extracting network metadata and fingerprints such as JA3 and HASSH from packet capture files or live network traffic. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-capturepcapnetwork-forensic-analysishoneypotja3

Tcpreplay 0 ( 0 ) Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications. Network Security Free network-securitytcpdumpnetwork-trafficpacket-capturenetwork-testingsecurity-testing

pkt2flow 0 ( 0 ) A tool for classifying packets into flows based on 4-tuple without additional processing. Network Security Free packet-capturepcapflow-analysisnetwork-security

Sniff 0 ( 0 ) Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse. Network Security Free tcpdumpnetwork-securitypacket-capturenetwork-monitoringlinux

TCPFLOW 0 ( 0 ) TCPFLOW is a tool for capturing data transmitted over TCP connections. Network Security Free tcpnetwork-securitypacket-capture

PcapPlusPlus 0 ( 0 ) A multiplatform C++ library for capturing, parsing, and crafting network packets with support for various network protocols. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-capturepacket-analysispacket-craftingc++

Netdude 0 ( 0 ) Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for tcpdump trace files manipulation. Network Security Free network-securitytcpdumppcapnetwork-analysispacket-capture

Yaraprocessor 0 ( 0 ) Yaraprocessor allows for scanning data streams in unique ways and dynamic scanning of payloads from network packet captures. Malware Analysis Free network-securitypacket-capturesignature-generation

pcapfex 0 ( 0 ) A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers. Digital Forensics Free pcapforensicfile-extractionpacket-capturefile-analysisbinary-security

Aircrack-ng 0 ( 0 ) A complete suite of tools for assessing WiFi network security with capabilities for monitoring, attacking, testing, and cracking. Network Security Free wireless-securitypacket-capture

Netcap 0 ( 0 ) Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-capturedata-analysismachine-learninganomaly-detectionintrusion-detection

tcpdump 0 ( 0 ) Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-capturesecurity-testing

Mercury 0 ( 0 ) Network metadata capture and analysis tool Network Security Free packet-capturepcapnetwork-security

PacketStreamer 0 ( 0 ) High-performance remote packet capture and collection tool used for forensic analysis in cloud workloads. Network Security Free packet-capturenetwork-trafficforensic-analysisthreat-detection