Open Source Security Events Metadata (OSSEM)

A community-led project focused on the documentation, standardization, and modeling of security event logs. Goals include defining and sharing a common data model, data structures, and relationships in security event logs, as well as providing detailed information in a dictionary format about various security event logs.

