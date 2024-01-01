Open Source Security Events Metadata (OSSEM)

Cybersecurity project for security monitoring of Node.js applications.
A community-led project focused on the documentation, standardization, and modeling of security event logs. Goals include defining and sharing a common data model, data structures, and relationships in security event logs, as well as providing detailed information in a dictionary format about various security event logs.
Python library and command line tools for log visualization with interactive plots.
A Command Line Map-Reduce tool for analyzing cowrie log files over time and creating visualizations and statistics.
Standalone SIGMA-based detection tool for EVTX, Auditd, Sysmon for Linux, XML or JSONL/NDJSON Logs.
A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.
Browse a library of EQL analytics now natively integrated in Elasticsearch.