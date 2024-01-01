ai-powered-security

Sense Defence

Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.

AI Security
Commercial
SentinelOne Purple AI

SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.

AI Security
Commercial
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
SentinelOne Singularity Platform

SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.

Endpoint Security
Free
Sophos Intercept X

Sophos Intercept X Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides unparalleled protection against advanced attacks, ransomware, and data loss.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
