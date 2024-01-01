5 tools and resources
Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.
SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities.
SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.
Sophos Intercept X Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides unparalleled protection against advanced attacks, ransomware, and data loss.